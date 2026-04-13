'Same System Of Kill': Trump Claims 158 Iranian Ships Destroyed, Links Anti-Drug Tactics To Hormuz Blockade

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran's naval forces had been largely 'obliterated' and warned of immediate military action against any remaining vessels that approach a US-enforced blockade.

In the post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran's navy was “lying at the bottom of the sea” with 158 ships destroyed, while adding that some smaller “fast attack ships” had not been targeted as they were not initially seen as a major threat.

He issued a direct warning that any such vessels nearing the blockade would be “immediately eliminated”.

Trump also linked the military action to broader security concerns, saying the same system used to counter drug trafficking at sea would be deployed against Iranian vessels.

He claimed that a majority of narcotics entering the United States via sea routes had already been stopped.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Sees Iran Ceasefire Collapsing At Any Moment; Backs Trump's Naval Blockade

The remarks come amid sharply escalating tensions in the Gulf region following the collapse of recent US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

Soon after the failed negotiations, Washington announced a naval blockade aimed at preventing ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway handles nearly 20% of global oil supplies, making it one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints. The ongoing conflict and restrictions on shipping have already disrupted oil flows and raised concerns of further price spikes and supply shortages.

However, independent reports, such as that of The New York Times, suggest that while Iran's larger naval assets have taken significant damage during weeks of US-led strikes, many of its smaller, fast-moving boats remain operational and continue to pose a threat in the region.

ALSO READ: Is China Supplying Military Weapons To Iran? Beijing Breaks Silence After Trump Warns of 'Big Problems'

Military experts have warned that enforcing a full blockade would be a complex and risky operation, potentially provoking retaliation from Iran and further destabilising the region.

The latest statement underscores the fragile state of the situation, with a temporary ceasefire still in place but under increasing strain. Diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes, but Trump's remarks signal that the US is prepared to escalate militarily if tensions are not resolved soon.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.