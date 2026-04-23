Protester Splashes 'Red Fluid' On Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Over Pro-War Rhetoric | Watch Video

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splashed with "red fluid" by a protester during a visit to Berlin on Thursday, shortly after addressing a press conference.

The incident occurred as Pahlavi exited the venue following his media briefing. A young activist approached him from behind and threw a red, tomato-based liquid, briefly disrupting the scene. Despite the attack, Pahlavi appeared composed, waving to supporters before entering a waiting vehicle that quickly left the area. However, pro-Iran protestors were seen raising slogans against the exiled crown prince.

WATCH VIDEO:

The exiled former crown prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi was splashed with red fluid by an activist during a visit to Berlin, in an apparent protest over his stance on the war in Iran. pic.twitter.com/8niwtysFEc — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 23, 2026

Media reports said that German police detained the suspected attacker at the scene. Authorities have not officially confirmed the motive, though the protest unfolded amid both support and opposition to his visit.

During the press conference, Pahlavi, according to the media reports, strongly criticised ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran, dismissing ceasefire initiatives and negotiations as fundamentally flawed.

“The whole narrative of ceasefire and negotiation is still based on thinking that … you're going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists,” he said. “I don't see that happening.”

He described engagement with Iran's current leadership as ineffective, calling it “appeasement,” and argued that negotiations would fail to deliver meaningful change.

“No deal will solve this. No negotiations will solve this,” he added, suggesting such approaches misread the nature of the ruling establishment.

Pahlavi, 65, is the son of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, who was overthrown during the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Media reports said that his Berlin visit, which followed stops in Sweden and Italy, included calls for European governments to expel Iranian ambassadors and expand access to uncensored internet inside Iran.

He also expressed hope for internal change, saying, “the strategy is ultimately for people to be able to reclaim the streets,” while claiming strong backing among younger Iranians.

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