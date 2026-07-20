'Postpone Travel': India Embassy In Iran Issues Fresh Travel Advisory Amid Escalating Conflict

The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued a revised travel advisory asking Indian nationals to postpone all travel to Iran because of the worsening security situation in the country. The advisory was posted on the Embassy's official X account and other official channels.

According to the Embassy, recent days have witnessed a rise in instability and conflict across Iran, prompting authorities to advise Indian citizens planning to visit the country for any purpose to defer their travel until the circumstances improve.

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The Embassy also advised Indians currently in Iran to consider temporarily leaving the country using available commercial flight options in view of the evolving security situation.

For those choosing to remain in Iran have been urged to exercise the highest level of caution, closely monitor news developments to stay informed, and avoid areas witnessing heightened military action, particularly along Iran's southern coast.

The Embassy requested all Indian nationals in Iran, who have not yet registered their details with the mission, to do so immediately and advised them to regularly monitor the Embassy's official website and social media platforms for further updates and emergency information. The advisory further asked Indian nationals to strictly follow instructions issued by the local authorities and comply with all official safety measures.

The revised advisory comes amid renewed military tensions and instability in Iran, including an escalation in the broader US-Iran conflict and heightened military activity across the region, which has raised concerns over the safety of foreign nationals.

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