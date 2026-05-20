PM Modi Accorded Top Military Honour In Rome In Presence Of Giorgia Meloni | Watch

During the last stage of his multi-nation European journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a formal military guard of honour in Rome, which was a significant diplomatic event. Along with talks on the Joint Strategic Action Plan, the visit highlights initiatives to strengthen defence, clean energy, and trade ties between Italy and India.

Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, met with PM Modi informally and at a high level. Additionally, talks with Sergio Mattarella, the president of Italy, are planned.

ALSO READ | Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Hosts Dinner For PM Modi

Meloni posted a candid picture of the two leaders that went viral, showing them both in the ancient Colosseum.

Building on a recent bilateral trade volume of around USD 16.77 billion, the countries are pursuing the Joint Strategic Action Plan (2025–2029).

When PM Modi arrived in Rome, he received a warm, cultural reception from the Indian community.

On May 19, PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni travelled to Rome to discuss the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029. With a goal of 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion) in bilateral trade by 2029, both nations hope to strengthen their relationship to a special strategic alliance.

From May 15 to May 20, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrapping up a high-profile diplomatic tour of five countries, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The tour places a strong emphasis on forging tech partnerships, safeguarding energy sources, and creating robust supply chains in the face of international geopolitical unpredictability.

ALSO READ | PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Pen Joint Op-Ed, Unveil Indo-Mediterranean Vision For New Era Of Ties

To protect itself from supply shocks in West Asia, India made agreements guaranteeing long-term LPG supplies with the UAE. India also obtained an expansion plan that would enable ADNOC to store up to 30 million barrels of crude oil in the country.

In the Netherlands, Tata Electronics and the Dutch tech behemoth ASML struck a significant agreement to supply cutting-edge lithography equipment for a $11 billion fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.