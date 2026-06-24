'Wipe You Off The Map': Pakistan Thwarted Israel's Plot To Kill Asim Munir In Switzerland, Analyst Claims

In an explosive claim, Pepe Escobar, a Brazilian independent journalist and geopolitical analyst, has said that the peace conference in Switzerland on June 21 was on the verge of turning into a global assassination crisis as the Mossad planned to assassinate Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir during the talks. Pepe made these claims during an interview with Mario Nawfal, a Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur, podcaster, and political commentator on his X handle.

Pepe, in his interview, claims Pakistani military intelligence intercepted a Mossad plan to assassinate Army Chief Asim Munir during the talks, and then sent Israel a stern warning.

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Pepe, while taking about the friction between Israel and Pakistan and the former claiming to wipe Pakistan off the map, claimed it was the other way around.

"No, it was the opposite Mario. Basically the short story is Pakistani military intel intercepted ultra-credible information that the Mossad was preparing, under orders by Netanyahu, an assasination attempt against Asim Munir and maybe the rest of the Pakistani delegation going to Switzerland. So the Pakistanis sent a direct message via their usual intermediaries—I would bet it would be Oman in this case—directly to Israelis saying that 'if you touch our delegation, we're going to wipe you off the map', period. I am quoting, this is what our source informed," Pepe said.

Swiss, American, and Pakistani security services never issued a security alert or voiced concern about an assassination threat throughout the talks. The claim has also not been confirmed either by the Israeli or Pakistani officials yet.

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Notably, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir flew to Müngenstock, Switzerland last week, to serve as important mediators in crucial peace negotiations between the United States and Iran.

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