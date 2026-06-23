'Never Let You Down': Sharif Assures Iran President US Pact Won't Affect Missile Program

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed between Iran and the US places no restrictions on Tehran's ballistic missile programme, while pledging Islamabad's continued support for its neighbour.

Speaking alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, Sharif said ballistic missiles were "never on the table" during negotiations and warned against what he called "double standards" on missile capabilities.

"This MoU does not mention ballistic missiles. It was never on the table; it was never on the agenda. Iran's side never wanted to even discuss about it," Sharif said.

The Pakistani premier argued that Iran should not face restrictions that do not apply to other nations.

"There cannot be double standards where some countries can have ballistic missiles and Iran should not. You cannot digest this kind of duplicity," he said.

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Sharif praised Iran for securing a ceasefire and reaching an understanding with Washington, saying Tehran had achieved both "with dignity and honor."

"Convey my message to the Supreme Leader that Iran has been able to achieve the ceasefire and MoU with dignity and honor," he said.

Reaffirming Islamabad's support, Sharif told the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would remain a reliable partner.

"I want to assure you that, as brothers, we will never let you down," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan's role in facilitating diplomatic efforts and credited Field Marshal Asim Munir for helping advance negotiations.

"I would once again like to highlight the role of Field Marshal Asim Munir for his outstanding contribution, which led to this ceasefire and the signing of this MOU by Iran, Pakistan, and Trump," Sharif said.

"He worked through the nights and through dark days with one mission: 'Come with me; we will do everything possible to stop this war.'"

Sharif said Pakistan and Iran would continue to work together to preserve regional stability and deepen bilateral cooperation.

"We would like to continue our role until a lasting peace is achieved," he said, adding that both countries would work together for mutual benefit.

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Warning that opponents could attempt to derail the agreement, Sharif said there were "spoilers all over the world" who wanted to "scuttle this peace deal" and prevent Iran from emerging stronger after the conflict.

He also expressed condolences for Iranian casualties during the war and voiced confidence in the country's economic future.

"Under your visionary leadership, Iran will transform into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world one day soon," Sharif told President Pezeshkian.

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