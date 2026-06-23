Iran Agreed To 'Infinite Nuclear Checks', Trump Claims Amid Tehran's Pushback

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Washington would loosen restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz and provide modest financial relief under stringent US control, while also claiming that Iran has agreed to permit long-term high-level inspections of its nuclear program.

After months of fighting in West Asia, Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Tehran had made significant compromises amid ongoing talks to secure a more comprehensive peace deal.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure “Nuclear Honesty.” If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!," Trump posted.

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Additionally, Trump stated that he has consented to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, postponing additional naval blockade actions for the time being while maintaining military preparedness in the area.

"Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely," further read his post.

The statements were made at the same time as Iran openly refuted American assertions about nuclear inspections.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, stated that Tehran has refused to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to assess important nuclear sites that had been destroyed by Israeli and US strikes.

"We have not met with the IAEA's director general, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities damaged by Zionist and US military aggression," Baghaei stated.

The obvious discrepancy between Washington's assertions and Tehran's public stance was highlighted by Iran's UN envoy, Ali Bahreini, who likewise rejected any such decision.

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Trump said that any money or sanctions relief given to Iran will be strictly regulated by the US and limited to humanitarian purchases made from US vendors.

"The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers," Trump stated in his post on Truth Social.

"These are things that are desperately needed by Iran," he said, characterising the situation in Iran as a humanitarian disaster. I believe that we must act immediately to address this humanitarian issue before it is too late.



"Talks are going well!" Trump wrote as he concluded his message.

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