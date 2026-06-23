Netanyahu Seeks End To US Arms Dependency, Wants To Confront Iran On 'Own Strength'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for Israel to free itself from military dependence on the United States and build a robust domestic weapons-production ecosystem, arguing that the country's long-term security and its ongoing confrontation with Iran hinge on self-reliance.

Speaking during a meeting with reserve combat officers in the West Bank's Gush Etzion, Netanyahu said Israel must develop the capability to manufacture its own armaments even as it continues to receive support from Washington.

“I greatly appreciate the support we have received, and that I have secured over the years, from our American friends. But today I say: We need our own independent weapons-production system. We must manufacture our own armaments,” Netanyahu said.

The remarks come amid growing unease in Jerusalem over Washington's efforts to advance a diplomatic framework with Tehran, a move Israel has largely opposed. Netanyahu linked Israel's future security posture directly to its ability to strengthen its defence capabilities without relying heavily on external support.

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“We are now confronting Iran and its proxies. We have struck them hard. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years depends on our strength,” he said. “That is why what we are doing now is building even greater strength.”

The Israeli leader reiterated his call for an independent armaments capability, adding that Israel must free ourselves from dependence, continue building more and more strength, incorporate more and more technology, and train more and more generations of commanders.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, Netanyahu has for months advocated phasing out US military aid over the next decade. His latest comments, however, come at a particularly sensitive juncture as US-Iran engagement gathers pace and concerns mount in Israel over potential constraints on its military freedom of action.

US Vice President JD Vance recently highlighted the extent of American support for Israel's defence, saying that “two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected [Israel]” in recent months were produced and funded by the United States.

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US and Israeli officials have also indicated that negotiations are underway on a new 10-year security cooperation framework that would gradually shift the relationship "from aid to a completely reciprocal partnership".

The comments underscore a broader debate within Israel over balancing strategic ties with Washington while strengthening domestic defence production capabilities amid persistent regional security threats.

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