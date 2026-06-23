Iran Claims 'Conclusive Evidence' Of Regional Support In US-Israel Strikes, Warns Of Legal Action

Iran has claimed it has “conclusive evidence” that some regional countries supported or participated in the recent US-Israeli military operations against Tehran, warning that those states could face legal consequences.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the evidence collected by Tehran indicated the involvement of certain countries in what Iran described as an act of aggression.

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He added that Iran would take “whatever action is needed” in response, including pursuing the matter through legal and diplomatic channels.

“We have conclusive evidence regarding the participation of some regional countries in this aggression,” Baghaei said, without naming the countries allegedly involved or revealing details of the evidence.

The remarks mark a significant escalation in Tehran's criticism of neighbouring states amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

Iran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of carrying out hostile actions targeting its security, while regional governments have faced pressure over their stance during the confrontation.

Following the US-Israeli strikes, Iran launched retaliatory attacks, targeting US-linked assets in the region.

While defending these strikes, Iran has said that the strikes were aimed at American military installations and interests rather than neighbouring countries themselves, arguing that the action was a response to the attacks on Iranian territory.

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Regional governments have so far not publicly responded to Baghaei's allegations, as concerns continue to rise over the broader impact of the confrontation on regional stability, energy markets and security.

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