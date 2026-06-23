Iran Warns US Against Statements Outside Agreed Text, Seeks Full Commitment To Obligations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian cautioned on Tuesday that the success of ongoing talks with Washington hinges entirely on strict adherence to the terms already agreed upon.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "The effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation. Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations."

He did not elaborate on which statements he was referring to, though Trump had made several comments in recent hours that Iranian officials have disputed, including claims that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspections and that any released Iranian funds would be used to buy US agricultural products.

The remarks came as Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi laid out details of the next phase of talks following the conclusion of technical negotiations in Switzerland on June 21 and the formal joint statement issued a day later.

Gharibabadi said upcoming negotiations would involve Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Vice President JD Vance, and the prime ministers of Pakistan and Qatar.

ALSO READ: 'Pakistan Hid Bin Laden': US Senators Flag Islamabad's History Of Harboring Terrorists Amid Iran Talks

He added that four working groups had been agreed upon, covering sanctions relief, nuclear issues, reconstruction and economic development, and monitoring of implementation.

Separately, Ghalibaf reiterated that Iran would retain control over the Strait of Hormuz, telling Iranian state media upon his return from Switzerland that "the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war", while adding that "international regulations will be observed".

The developments come as Vance said there was a "good foundation" for a final deal, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain from June 23-25 for talks on Iran and Hormuz-related priorities.

Pezeshkian's insistence on strict adherence to the written text signals that despite the diplomatic progress, both sides remain wary of differing public narratives undermining the fragile agreement.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns US Can Reimpose Hormuz Blockade; Iran Says Strait Is Under Its Watch

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