Trump Warns US Can Reimpose Hormuz Blockade; Iran Says Strait Is Under Its Watch

US President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States retains 'total control' of the Strait of Hormuz and could reinstate its naval blockade within minutes if Tehran fails to honour its commitments, even as Iran insisted the waterway will now be managed strictly on its own terms.

Speaking during an executive order signing at the White House, Trump said the blockade that choked off Iranian shipping for months had proven more effective than airstrikes. "I think the blockade was more impactful than dropping bombs, if you want to know the truth," he said, adding that "not one ship got through" while it was in place.

Trump said the US could reimpose it almost instantly, telling reporters it could be set up again "in about 15 minutes," or "maybe half an hour" at most. Trump also warned that Washington would respond firmly to any violations of the new 60-day roadmap agreed with Iran.

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," he said, adding that as long as Tehran shows respect, "we're not going to have any trouble."

Iran, however, struck a different tone on who actually controls the strait.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaking to Iranian state media after talks in Switzerland, said the Strait of Hormuz "will be managed by Iran, in accordance with those laws and under arrangements established by Iran."

ALSO READ: Iran To Set Up Hormuz Hotline, Says Strait Can Never Return To Pre-War State

He added that both sides had agreed to set up a coordination centre and a telephone hotline so that "if any issues occur" during the 30-day period, they could be resolved quickly, saying it would "contribute to the prosperity of the regional economy."

The competing claims come days after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding ending months of war, under which the naval blockade was lifted, the strait reopened to commercial traffic, and sanctions on Iranian oil exports were temporarily eased.

Roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply passes through the strait, making its status a central point of leverage for both sides as follow-on talks continue.

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