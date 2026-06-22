Vance Says Iran Agreed To Invite IAEA For Nuclear Inspections

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday said Iran has agreed to invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as part of ongoing negotiations over its nuclear programme, while describing the latest round of talks as constructive.

"Iran has agreed to invite inspectors for nuclear inspections," Vance said, adding that discussions with Tehran had made "a lot of good progress."

Vance said the previous day had been "a good day for talks" and revealed that negotiators had continued discussions past 1 a.m. He added that technical teams from both sides would continue working even as he returned to the United States.

"There is still a lot to do," Vance said, noting that discussions with nuclear inspectors could begin as early as Friday.

On maritime security, Vance said the Strait of Hormuz remains open and that negotiators had established a mechanism to ensure the vital shipping lane remains operational. "We set up a mechanism for keeping Hormuz open," he said.

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Addressing regional security, Vance said the United States wants Hezbollah to stop firing into Israel and has established a deconfliction mechanism for Lebanon aimed at preventing further escalation. He said the mechanism was already producing positive results and reiterated that Washington wants Lebanon's sovereignty to be respected while ensuring Israel's security.

Vance said the US remained in constant contact with Israeli officials throughout the negotiations and stressed that Washington was not imposing any agreement on countries in the region. He added that President Donald Trump "still has a lot of options" available if diplomacy fails.

Responding to questions on frozen Iranian assets, Vance said any assets that are eventually unfrozen would benefit the Iranian people. He also said that if Iranian assets are released, the development would make US farmers "richer."

The comments come amid renewed diplomatic efforts to address Iran's nuclear programme and reduce tensions in the Middle East following weeks of heightened regional conflict.

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