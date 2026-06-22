'Peace, Respect, And Friendship': Iran Players' Message After World Cup Match Goes Viral

Iran's national football team has struck an emotional chord with fans after sharing a locker-room message from Los Angeles following its second group-stage match at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The message, posted by the Iranian Embassy in Australia on X, highlighted themes of national pride, remembrance and global unity. The squad also paid tribute to the 168 victims of the February 2026 missile strike on a school in Minab, a tragedy commemorated by supporters through banners and shirts bearing the inscription "Minab 168" at SoFi Stadium.

In the message, the players wrote: "From ancient Iran thousands of years old to civilised Iran today, the spirit of Iran has remained alive and steadfast. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with chivalry, and leave this city with honour."

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The team thanked the city and its supporters, adding: "Los Angeles, we are grateful for your hospitality. And we are grateful to all Iranians who, in these 180 minutes, stood for Iran with all their heart, voice, and being."

The post, titled "Special Message from the National Team in the Locker Room to Iranians and People Around the World", said the players had once again revived the memory of the "innocent martyrs of Minab" during their time in Los Angeles.

Ending on a message of reconciliation, the squad said: "We wish for peace, respect, and friendship among all the nations of the world."

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Iran opened its World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand on June 16 before playing out a goalless draw with Belgium on June 21. The team will face Egypt on June 27 in its final group-stage fixture.

In a post on X, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi wrote, "From the football pitch to the negotiating table to the battlefield, every step we take as Iranians is part of a larger struggle: defending the honor and dignity of our dear people. #Minab168"

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