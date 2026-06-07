One Killed, Five Injured In Multi-Site Shooting Attack Near Central Israel; Two Suspects Neutralised

A 35-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations near Kochav Yair in central Israel on Sunday, according to Israeli emergency services and security officials. Authorities said two suspects were ultimately neutralised, while security forces continued searches for any additional attackers.

Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said paramedics and emergency responders pronounced a man dead at the scene after he sustained gunshot wounds. Five injured victims were evacuated to Meir and Beilinson hospitals.

“Summary of incidents in the South Sharon area. MDA paramedics and EMTs pronounced the death of a man approximately 35 years old with gunshot wounds, and treated and evacuated to Meir and Beilinson hospitals five injured casualties, two in serious condition and three moderate,” MDA said in a post on X.

The wounded included a 61-year-old woman and two men in their 30s. MDA later said two victims remained in serious condition, while three others suffered moderate injuries.

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The New York Post citing police sources said that the shooting began at a petrol station near Kochav Yair before the attackers moved through nearby communities, including Tzur Yitzhak and Tzur Natan.

Officials said gunfire was also directed at the security gate in Sal'it. Security personnel engaged the assailants during the attack, and authorities later recovered the weapon allegedly used in the shootings.

Israeli ambulance official Lior Zilberberg said emergency crews were participating in a nearby training exercise when reports of casualties emerged.

“We immediately stopped the exercise and set out with intensive care units and ambulances,” Zilberberg said, adding that one victim found inside a vehicle was pulseless and not breathing and was later declared dead.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said troops were deployed alongside police and other security personnel to the affected areas. The military said two suspects, both Israeli citizens, were neutralised and that forces were continuing searches for additional suspects while providing medical assistance to the wounded.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was monitoring the deadly shooting attack, while army chief Eyal Zamir ordered continued operations in the occupied West Bank following an initial security assessment.

Police said large forces remained deployed across the area as investigations and search operations continued.

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