'Maybe Tomorrow': Donald Trump Claims Iran Can Be Taken Out In One Night

US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted at a potentially big attack on Iran ahead of Tuesday's ceasefire deadline, amid the ongoing Middle East war.

During his address to the media, Trump claimed that the whole country could be taken down in a single night, and that this night could be tomorrow.

"Iran can be taken down in one night, maybe tomorrow. Entire country of Iran can be taken down in one night", Trump stated.

After the President's statement, crude oil prices jumped with global benchmark brent crude trading nearly 1.5% higher.

ALSO READ: Brent Trades Nearly 1.5% Higher As Trump's Iran War Rhetoric Keeps Oil On The Boil

Mixed signals surrounding the middle east war have kept global markets and economies on edge. Earlier in the day, the republican President had called Iranians "capable fighters", in a moment of rare praise for Tehran, and said the war could end soon.

"Iranians are capable fighters, they are very tough people," he remarked. However, he added that even though the enemy is strong, they are not as strong as about a month ago.

He highlighted that Iran-US war could "end very quickly" despite his Tuesday's deadline warning for Tehran. Trump made the remark while speaking to media after his address at the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll.

The statement followed Trump's comments calling Iranians "lousy" fighters just over a week ago.

"They're not fools. They're very smart, in a certain way. I say they're lousy fighters, but they're great negotiators," he had said towards the end of last month.

The President emphasised on Tuesday's deadline to be final. However, notably, this was the sixth time that he has extended the final deadline for truce with Tehran.

Operation Fury

In the address, Trump expanded upon Washington's offensive against Iran, 'Operation Fury' and said, "over the past 37 days, America's armed forces have carried out more than 10,000 combat flights over Iran, striking more than 13,000 targets."

Talking about America's rescue operation of its US F-15E fighter jet, Trump remarked, "I ordered the US armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home. In the United States military, we leave no American behind."

He added that within hours, the American armed forces had deployed twenty-one military aircraft into hostile airspace, many flying at very low altitude.

"We are going to bring our people home safely," Trump said while underscoring that America will move "heaven and earth" to bring them home.

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