Honasa Shares Surge 10% After Blockbuster Q4 Profit — Should You Buy, Hold, Or Sell?

Honasa Consumer ltd shares are in the spotlight as they surged higher by over 10% in early trade on Friday. This is after the company saw a threefold increase in net profit to Rs 69 crore, as per its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

The parent company of Mamaearth, Aqualogica, and Dr Sheth's saw its shares surge 10.40% in early trade. It is currently trading higher by 8.38% at Rs 390 apiece.

Of the 13 analysts who track this stock, eight have a buy call, and four have a sell call on the stock. Only one has a 'hold' rating on Honasa, as per Bloomberg data.

Honasa Consumer Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit At Rs. 69.2 crore Vs Rs. 24.9 crore

Revenue Up 23.1% At Rs. 657.1 crore Vs Rs. 533.6 crore

Ebitda At Rs. 77.2 crore Vs Rs. 27 crore

Ebitda Margin At 11.7% Vs 5.1%

Honasa said its focus categories grew more than 35% during the quarter, while Mamaearth posted double-digit growth and further strengthened its offline presence.

Jefferies maintained its Buy rating and raised its target price to Rs 565 from Rs 500, saying Honasa is “firmly on a strong growth path.” The brokerage highlighted improving execution, stronger profitability and management guidance of high-teen revenue growth alongside 100 basis points of annual EBITDA margin expansion.

Citigroup, however, retained its Sell rating despite increasing its target price to Rs 320 from Rs 285. Citi acknowledged the company's growth acceleration and operating leverage benefits but said sustainability remains the key monitorable.

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