Mamdani Says Child Was In Car When ICE Shot Man In New York

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and wounded a man in New York City on Thursday, prompting Mayor Zohran Mamdani to demand an end to ICE operations in the city.

Mamdani said early reports indicated agents surrounded the man before firing multiple rounds in the residential neighborhood of Marble Hill. A five-year-old child was in the man's vehicle, Mamdani said, adding officials believed the child was physically unharmed.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m., the New York Police Department said. The man was conscious and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

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"This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation," Mamdani said in a statement. "I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city."

A series of shootings involving federal immigration agents, including incidents earlier this year when US citizens were killed, has drawn national attention to the Trump administration's enforcement efforts.

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The Department of Homeland Security said ICE officers were conducting a targeted operation in the Bronx to arrest a Dominican man who was in the country illegally and had a grand larceny conviction. The agency said in a statement that he had also been arrested previously on allegations of assault, robbery, drug possession and weapons possession. DHS said the man had ties to the Trinitarios gang, without providing more details. The department confirmed that an officer fired his weapon and said agents immediately rendered aid to the injured man. "The individual is alive and at a local hospital," according to the statement posted on X. "The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation." New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X that she had spoken to President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin about the shooting. "I expressed outrage on behalf of New Yorkers and urged them to halt ICE enforcement operations in New York. I also asked that any body camera footage of the shooting be released to the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth." The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday night. ALSO READ | Caught on Camera: New York Police Shoots Dead Knife-Wielding Woman After Deadly Times Square Stabbing The Police Department said it wasn't involved in the episode and had no officers at the scene when the shooting occurred. The city's sanctuary policies generally limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Mamdani called for ICE to leave the city's neighborhoods, hospitals, streets and children, saying he would not stand by while agents "terrorize our communities."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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