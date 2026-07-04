A Tuareg-led insurgent coalition launched coordinated attacks on military positions in northern and central Mali, targeting two strategic locations, the northern town of Gao, where the Malian soldiers and Russian paramilitary personnel are deployed, and Boulkessi, a military post in central Mali, south of the capital Bamako, according to an official statement issued by the country's army. The statement described the attacks as coordinated assaults by "armed terrorist groups."

Security forces responded immediately and reinforcements were dispatched to the affected areas as operations continued to repel the attackers and secure the military installations. Authorities did not immediately reveal casualty figures or details of losses.

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The attacks were attributed to a Tuareg-led insurgent alliance, which has increasingly coordinated operations with the Al-Qaeda linked militant group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM). The Tuareg fraction is broadly represented by Azawad Liberation Front, a coalition seeking greater autonomy and independence for northern Mali. While both the groups pursue different political objectives, they have strengthened cooperation in recent months in their campaign against Mali's military led government.

Gao remains one of the government's most significant military hubs in northern Mali and has long been at the centre of the country's security challenges. Boulkessi has also witnessed repeated attacks in recent years because of its strategic military significance.

Mali has faced persistent conflict since 2012, with government forces battling Tuareg separatists, Al-Qaeda linked militant groups such as JNIM, Islamic state affiliates, the Malian military, and Russian military advisors and paramilitary forces. The country's military government, led by General Assimi Goïta, has increasingly relied on Russian support following the withdrawal of French forces and the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The latest attacks come amid a broader escalation in violence that took place in April 2026, when Tuared rebels and JNIM carried out one of the largest coordinated offenses in years. Those assaults targeted military installations around Bamako, Kati, Gao, Kidal and other locations, demonstrating an unprecedented level of cooperation among the insurgent groups, as reported by Reuters.

As per the current status, no confirmed death toll has been released and operations to secure the affected areas remain ongoing. The struggle remains active in parts of northern and central Mali. Malian forces, backed by Russia's Africa Corps, continue their counter insurgency operations.

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