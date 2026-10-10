'J&K Will Always Be Part Of India': BJP MP Slams Pakistan At UN Over Kashmir Rhetoric

India strongly rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations over its remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming that the Union Territory “is, and will always remain, an integral and inalienable part of India.”

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BJP MP Mahima Kumari Mewar delivered India's Right of Reply at the United Nations General Assembly's Fourth Committee on October 9, 2026, responding to statements made by Pakistan's representative during discussions on decolonisation.

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India at UN, New York posted on X, "MP Mahimakumari delivered India's Right of Reply in response to a statement by the representative of Pakistan in the Fourth Committee on the Agenda Item: Decolonization."

Mewar criticised Islamabad for allegedly misusing the UN platform to spread what India described as “lies and falsehoods” about Jammu and Kashmir. She reiterated New Delhi's position on the region's status and accused Pakistan of attempting to raise the Kashmir issue through misleading claims.

India Accuses Pakistan of Human Rights Violations

During her statement, Mewar raised concerns over alleged human rights violations in territories under Pakistan's occupation. She alleged,"In the last few months, the Pakistani armed forces and their proxies have killed dozens of innocent civilians who were agitating for their basic rights and freedoms and basic necessities."

The Indian MP also criticised Pakistan's political record, referring to military dictatorships, what she described as sham elections, the incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism and alleged state-sponsored terrorism.

She argued that Pakistan, given these concerns, should refrain from lecturing other countries on political and human rights issues at international forums.

India's response underscored its long-standing objection to Pakistan raising Jammu and Kashmir at multilateral platforms.

New Delhi maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and rejects Islamabad's claims over the region.

Indian Parliamentary Delegation Visits New York

Mewar was part of a 15-member Indian parliamentary delegation visiting New York as part of a familiarisation programme at the United Nations. During the visit, members of the delegation also interacted with the Indian diaspora at a reception hosted by India's Consulate General in New York.

India's latest intervention reiterated its sovereignty claim and challenged Pakistan's criticism, while drawing attention to allegations concerning political freedoms, human rights and terrorism.

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The Fourth Committee deals with special political and decolonisation matters within the UN General Assembly. India's Right of Reply allowed its representative to respond directly to Pakistan's statements during the proceedings.

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