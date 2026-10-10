Sharad Navratri 2026: Dates, Day-Wise List Of Colours, Significance And All You Need To Know

Sharad Navratri 2026 will begin on October 11 and conclude on October 19, with Dussehra falling on October 20. The nine-day Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navadurga. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and participate in religious and cultural celebrations during the festival.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a particular form of Goddess Durga and a designated colour. Wearing these colours is a popular tradition believed to reflect the spiritual qualities associated with each day.

Sharad Navratri 2026: Dates

Sharad Navratri 2026 begins on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and concludes on Monday, October 19, 2026, followed by Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

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Sharad Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colours

Day 1: Orange

Day 2: White

Day 3: Red

Day 4: Royal Blue

Day 5: Yellow

Day 6: Green

Day 7: Grey

Day 8: Purple

Day 9: Peacock Green

Sharad Navratri 2026: Goddess Names

Day 1 Pratipada - Maa Shailputri

• Day 2 Dvitiya - Maa Brahmacharini

• Day 3 Tritiya – Maa Chandraghanta

• Day 4 Chaturthi - Kushmanda

• Day 5 Panchami - Maa Skandamata

• Day 6 Shashti – Maa Katyayani

• Day 7 Saptami – Maa Kalaratri

• Day 8 Ashtami/Durga Ashtami: Maa Mahagauri

• Day 9 Navami/Maha Navami) - Maa Siddhidatri

Sharad Navratri 2026: Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra Dates

Maha Ashtami will fall on October 18, followed by Maha Navami on October 19. Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, marking the conclusion of the festival period.

Sharad Navratri 2026: Significance and Celebrations

Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil and honours Shakti, the divine feminine power. Devotees observe fasting, perform aartis, read sacred texts and visit temples. Gujarat and Maharashtra organise Garba and Dandiya celebrations, while West Bengal, Odisha and Assam are known for elaborate Durga Puja festivities.

The daily colour sequence is a widely followed cultural and devotional tradition, rather than a mandatory religious rule. Practices and observances may vary according to regional customs and local panchang timings.

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