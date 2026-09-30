October 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Navratri, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, Sharad Purnima Dates

October 2026 will bring a series of important Hindu festivals, vrat and religious observances. The month will feature Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Sharad Purnima and Karwa Chauth, along with Indira Ekadashi, Papankusha Ekadashi and Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

The festive period will begin with Sarva Pitru Amavasya on October 10, followed by the start of Shardiya Navratri on October 11. Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami will fall on October 19, with Vijayadashami and Dussehra observed on October 20. Later in the month, devotees will observe Papankusha Ekadashi, Sharad Purnima and Karwa Chauth.

Here's a look at the major Hindu festivals, Ekadashi dates and other religious observances in October 2026.

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October 2026 Festival List

Date Day Festival/Observance Oct. 6 Tuesday Indira Ekadashi Oct. 10 Saturday Sarva Pitru Amavasya Oct. 11 Sunday Shardiya Navratri Begins Oct. 16 Friday Saraswati Avahan Oct. 17 Saturday Saraswati Puja, Tula Sankranti Oct. 19 Monday Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami Oct. 20 Tuesday Vijayadashami, Dussehra Oct. 22 Thursday Papankusha Ekadashi Oct. 25 Sunday Kojagara Puja, Sharad Purnima Oct. 26 Monday Ashwina Purnima Oct. 29 Thursday Karwa Chauth

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October 2026 Hindu Festivals

Oct. 6 (Tuesday): Indira Ekadashi

Oct. 10 (Saturday): Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Oct. 11 (Sunday): Shardiya Navratri Begins

Oct. 16 (Friday): Saraswati Avahan

Oct. 17 (Saturday): Saraswati Puja & Tula Sankranti

Oct. 19 (Monday): Durga Ashtami & Maha Navami

Oct. 20 (Tuesday): Vijayadashami & Dussehra

Oct. 22 (Thursday): Papankusha Ekadashi

Oct. 25 (Sunday): Sharad Purnima & Kojagara Puja

Oct. 26 (Monday): Ashwina Purnima

Oct. 29 (Thursday): Karwa Chauth

October 2026 Ekadashi Dates

Devotees observing Ekadashi fasts will have two important dates in October.

Oct. 6 (Tuesday): Indira Ekadashi

Oct. 22 (Thursday): Papankusha Ekadashi

October 2026 Vrat Dates

The major vrat and fasting observances for October include:

Oct. 6 (Tuesday): Indira Ekadashi

Oct. 10 (Saturday): Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Oct. 19 (Monday): Durga Ashtami & Maha Navami

Oct. 22 (Thursday): Papankusha Ekadashi

Oct. 25 (Sunday): Sharad Purnima

Oct. 29 (Thursday): Karwa Chauth

Indira Ekadashi 2026

Indira Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, October 6. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 2:07 AM on October 6 and ends at 12:34 AM on October 7. The fast can be broken on October 7 between 6:17 AM and 8:38 AM. Indira Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwina month. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is also observed with prayers for ancestors. Those keeping the vrat generally fast, offer prayers and spend the day in religious or spiritual activities.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya falls on October 10 and marks the concluding day of Pitru Paksha. The day is traditionally dedicated to remembering ancestors, with rituals such as Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan. The day is also observed by families when the specific death tithi of an ancestor is unknown or when the corresponding Shraddha could not be performed earlier.

Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri will start on October 11 and is observed over nine nights in honour of Goddess Durga and her different forms. The festival begins with Shukla Paksha Pratipada, with Ghatasthapana traditionally performed at the start of Navratri. Fasting, temple visits and devotional prayers are among the practices followed during Navratri.

The major observances during this period include Saraswati Avahan on October 16, Saraswati Puja on October 17, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami on October 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20.

Durga Ashtami And Maha Navami

Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami will be observed on October 19. Durga Ashtami is an important observance during Navratri and Durga Puja. Devotees may observe fasts, perform special prayers and take part in community celebrations.

Maha Navami marks the ninth day of Navratri and is linked with Goddess Siddhidatri in the Navadurga tradition. Kanya Puja is also performed by many devotees on Ashtami or Navami, depending on regional customs.

Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 20, marking the end of the Navratri period. Also known as Dussehra or Dasara, the festival is traditionally associated with Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and is observed as a celebration of the triumph of dharma over adharma.

Across different parts of India, the festival is marked by Ram Lila performances, processions and the burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnada.

Papankusha Ekadashi

Papankusha Ekadashi will be observed on October 22 during Shukla Paksha of Ashwina. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, with devotees traditionally observing an Ekadashi fast and spending the day in prayers and other devotional activities.

Sharad Purnima And Kojagara Puja

Sharad Purnima will be observed on October 25, marking the full moon day of the Ashwina month. Also known as Kojagiri or Kojagara Purnima in some regions, the day is associated with prayers, devotional observances and night-time worship. Kojagara Puja is also performed on Sharad Purnima, with customs varying across regions.

Ashwina Purnima

Ashwina Purnima will be observed on October 26. The day is celebrated with prayers, charity and other religious observances, with specific practices varying across regions and families.

Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the Kartik month. This year, it will be observed on October 29. Traditionally observed by married women, the festival involves fasting and prayers for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast is concluded after the Moon is sighted in the evening.

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