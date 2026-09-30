Buy, Sell Or Hold: Fortis Healthcare, Tata Elxsi, Trent, Delhivery, Orient Electric — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Trent Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Delhivery at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd.?

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert and Nandish Shah, AVP– PCG Research & Advisory, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (CMP: Rs 761.35)

Nandish: Book some profits

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Current news flow is not positive for the space.

Better not to add at the CMP.

If in profits, book some profits.

Hospitals will face some regulatory issues

Sachin: Book some profits

Only two private hospital stock trends are on the upside.

Fortis is in the downtrend.

Book some profits if in gains.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,088.90)

Sachin: Hold with a strict stop loss

Trend is down for Tata Elxsi.

From long-term POV, Rs 2,490 should be the stop loss.

If having a position, hold with a strict stop loss but do not add more.

Trent Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,618.00)

Sachin: Hold, but don't add

Trend is down for short and medium-term POV.

Long-term trend is up. Still don't add more

If holding a position, keep a strict loss of Rs 2,180.

Delhivery (CMP: Rs 408.80)

Nandish: Buy

Very positive on Delhivery.

Price target is Rs 540.

Despite stock correction, good time to buy.

Orient Electric Ltd. (CMP: Rs 157.05)

Sachin: Sell

Trend is down on weekly, monthly.

Structure is very poor. Momentum is weak.

One should exit.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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