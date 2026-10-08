Italy's Meloni Wins Approval For Election Overhaul Ahead Of 2027 Vote; Opposition Cries Foul

Italy's lower house of parliament has approved a major electoral overhaul backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, setting the rules for a national election due in 2027.
According to Reuters, the reform was passed by 227 votes to 164 in a secret ballot on Thursday. Meloni's government has argued that the new system will improve political stability and ensure that the winner of the election can form a government capable of governing effectively.
The centre-left opposition, however, has accused the government of changing the rules to strengthen its chances of retaining power.
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The new legislation introduces a fully proportional representation system, along with a seat bonus designed to guarantee a parliamentary majority to any alliance that secures more than 42% of the vote.
Under the existing system, around two-thirds of lawmakers are elected through proportional representation, while the remainder are chosen through first-past-the-post constituencies. Analysts have said the constituency-based component could have benefited the opposition.
“Whoever wins must be able to govern,” Meloni said in a post on X after the vote, arguing that the reform was designed to promote stability and parliamentary cohesion.
Con l'approvazione definitiva della nuova legge elettorale, quando gli italiani torneranno a votare potranno scegliere tutto: il partito, la coalizione, il programma, il candidato premier e - di nuovo - il proprio parlamentare. Il centrodestra reintroduce il voto di preferenza, che mancava da oltre trent'anni, restituendo ai cittadini il potere di scegliere direttamente chi li rappresenta. Allo stesso tempo introduciamo regole pensate per favorire la stabilità e la coerenza parlamentare di qualunque governo, indipendentemente dal suo colore politico. Perché chi vince le elezioni deve poter governare, e chi viene eletto deve rispondere agli elettori che lo hanno scelto. Introduciamo anche il voto fuori sede per studenti, lavoratori e caregiver familiari, nei casi previsti dalla legge: una risposta concreta a una richiesta avanzata da tanti cittadini, soprattutto giovani, che vivono lontano dal proprio Comune di residenza. Governi stabili e maggiore partecipazione significano più continuità, più responsabilità e più capacità di dare risposte concrete agli italiani. E a chi sperava di vedere il centrodestra diviso, oggi rispondiamo con i fatti: siamo uniti, compatti e determinati a portare avanti gli impegni presi con i cittadini. Avanti così.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 8, 2026
The political backdrop, however, has shifted since the reform was first conceived. Meloni's right-wing coalition initially held a lead in opinion polls, prompting critics to argue that the changes were designed to deliver her bloc a comfortable majority.
That advantage has since weakened following the emergence in February of a new far-right party, National Future, which has chipped away at support for the ruling parties. Recent polls show Meloni's coalition trailing the centre-left, raising the possibility that the new system could ultimately work against her.
The reform also requires every coalition, as well as parties contesting the election independently, to name their candidate for prime minister before the vote. That could create difficulties for the centre-left, where the Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement remain divided over who should lead a potential coalition government.
The legislation required four parliamentary votes for final approval and has exposed tensions within Meloni's own coalition. One contentious provision allows voters to select preferred candidates from party lists, potentially reducing the control party leaders have over who enters parliament.
A compromise ultimately ensured that candidates placed at the top of lists would receive automatic preference, preserving much of the influence of party chiefs.
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“Go ahead and change the electoral law, we will win in any case under any voting system,” Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein said during the debate.
Meloni, meanwhile, rejected suggestions of divisions within her coalition.
“To those who hoped to see the centre-right divided, today we responded with facts: we are united, cohesive, and determined to carry forward the commitments made to citizens,” she said
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