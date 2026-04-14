Italy Not To Renew Defence Cooperation Deal With Israel As Lebanon Strikes Turn Ties Sour

Italy has declined to the automatic renewal of its defence cooperation deal with Israel, opting instead to suspend it, according to reports on Tuesday. The country cited the war that Israel is engaged with in the Middle East as its primary reason for the move.

Prime Minister Georgia Meloni's right-wing administration has had close ties with Israel, but the relations came under strain due to Italy's opposition to Israel's strikes on Lebanon. Italy's military forces serving in Lebanon under United Nations mandate have been affected by Israel's attacks.

"In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic ​renewal of the defence agreement with Israel," ​Meloni said, according to Italian news reports.

Italy will also stop cooperating with Israel with regards to military training, according to a defence ministry source cited by Reuters.

Meloni has resolved to move forward with this decision with her foreign and defence ministers, Antonio Tajani and Guido ​Crosetto, along with Deputy Prime ​Minister ⁠Matteo Salvin, according to the source.

The defence cooperation deal involved the exchange of military gear and technological research. The agreement was first instituted in 2006 and is reviewed every five years. It entails collaboration along the lines of defence industries, education and training of military personnel, research and development and information technology along with other related subjects.

Tensions between the two countries began when Italy summoned Israel's ambassador over warning shots that the country's troops fired at Italian convoys.

ALSO READ: Israel Briefs India On Failed US-Iran Talks, Defends 'Firm Stance' Against Tehran's Nuclear Bid

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.