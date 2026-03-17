Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Greets Iranian People On Nowruz Amid Death Rumours

Amid the US and Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose death rumours are floating on social media platforms, on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Nowruz — the Persian New Year.

"To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of lights," Netanyahu said in a video message on X.

He was referring to Chaharshanbe Suri, an ancient Iranian festival of light and fire.

"It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil. This year, this holiday has special meaning," Netanyahu said.

He then asked people to celebrate the occasion with their friends and family.

"I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz, a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you," he said.

تبریک نوروزی نخست وزیر بنیامین نتانیاهو برای مردم ایران



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's greetings to the Iranian people on the occasion of Nowruz. pic.twitter.com/fVb0aTvhMZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

This comes after the Israeli Prime Minister's office debunked reports of his death and said he is "fine".

Earlier, a correspondent from the Anadolu Agency asked the office whether they had a statement regarding the rising claims on social media that "Netanyahu has been assassinated."

"These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine," the office replied.

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The rumours started doing the rounds a few days ago when a clip of a press conference on the ongoing US and Israel war against Iran was shared on X.

In the video, a few users claimed to have spotted six fingers on his right hand, fueling rumours that it could be AI-generated.

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The clip has reignited debate about whether the footage is genuine or has been generated with the help of artificial intelligence. Netanyahu, in the clip, can be seen casually walking outdoors and interacting with civilians in Jerusalem.

Recently, Netanyahu shared another video on X, wherein a ring on his finger appears to vanish as he moves his arm.

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran on Feb. 28. The strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with strikes against its oil-exporting neighbours.

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