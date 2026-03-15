Netanyahu Releases Video From Cafe, Mocks At News Of His Death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday mocked at the widespread news on social media about his death as he released a video showing him ordering a coffee at what seems to be a roadside mini market.

Speculations have been rife over the social media for about a week questioning his absence from the public space even as rumour increased after a video surfaced apparently showing Netanyahu with six fingers against the backdrop of the US-Israel joint attack on Iran since February 28 and the retaliation by the Islamic nation that has extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

On Sunday, Netanyahu posted the video on his personal X handle, where he is heard saying, “Great (he tells the seller giving him coffee), Thanks.”

“What did you ask me?” he is seen asking the videographer.

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When told that there are channels saying he is dead, Netanyahu mocks, “I am dying for coffee.”

“You know what, I am crazy (interchangeable with dying, the word in Hebrew) about my people. They are behaving (conducting) in a fantastic way. You want to count the number of fingers. You can show us, here (raising left hand), here (raising right hand). You saw!” the Israeli prime minister said.

The video comes as an apparent dig at some news reports speculating that he is dead, posting a video where it seems that his left hand has six fingers, and hence doctored.

Raising the coffee, Netanyahu further says in the video, “lechaim (to life).”

Asked if he wants to give a message to people looking to go out, the premier cautions that they can go out for some fresh air but should be near protected shelters.

“The way you (Israelis) have stood by is wonderful. It gives me strength, to the government, to the army, to the Mossad and we are doing things that I cannot share at the moment but we are doing things. We are hitting Iran, even today, very hard,” Netanyahu said.

“We are also continuing in Lebanon. You all are telling me to continue, I am telling you all also to continue. Continue to listen to the Home Front Command all the time and also the Mayors to remain always close to the shelters,” the Israeli prime minister stressed.

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Netanyahu's video comes when earlier in the day, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said they will hunt down the Israeli prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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