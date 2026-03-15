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Iran War News Highlights: IRGC Vows To 'Kill' Netanyahu, Trump Seeks Help To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz While Not Being Keen On Ceasefire

President Donald Trump called on allied countries to deploy warships to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran War News Highlights: IRGC Vows To 'Kill' Netanyahu, Trump Seeks Help To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz While Not Being Keen On Ceasefire
3 hours ago

The US and Israel continued their attacks on Iran, with missiles striking multiple sites across the central Isfahan province. Sunday marks the 16th day of the Middle East conflict.

President Donald Trump called on allied countries to deploy warships to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported he has rejected efforts to launch ceasefire talks with Tehran.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted Israel and three US bases in Iraq and Kuwait.

Mar 15, 2026 22:16 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates

The International Energy Agency says oil from a record stockpile release will be made available in Asia immediately as buyers in the region clamor to replace barrels lost to war-related disruptions in the Middle East, news agency Bloomberg reports.

Mar 15, 2026 21:04 (IST)
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War Live Updates: Iran Vows To Defend 'As Long As It Takes'

"No, we never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never even asked for negotiation," Al Jazeera quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying to CBS News. "We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes... and we continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory."

Mar 15, 2026 20:49 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates

UAE says four missiles, six drones have targeted the country on Sunday.

Mar 15, 2026 20:18 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Argentina vs Spain 'Finalissima' Cancelled

The 2026 Finalissima, scheduled to be played between Argentina and Spain, has been cancelled. The match was originally set to take place on March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. However, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, US and Israel has forced the organisers to call off the highly anticipated clash.

Mar 15, 2026 19:58 (IST)
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Live Updates: Iran War To Be Over In 'Next Few Weeks'

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expects the war against Iran to be over in the "next few weeks". He says the immediate goal is destroying Iran's military capability, according to reports.

Mar 15, 2026 19:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: MotoGP Postpones Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Grand Prix, the fourth race of the 2026 season, was planned for the weekend of April 10 to April 12. However, the race will now take place on Nov. 8, says MotoGP.

Mar 15, 2026 18:58 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Air India Gets FDTL Relaxations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has provided temporary relaxations in flight duty norms for Air India's long-haul flights as the airline is taking longer routes due to the airspace curbs amid the West Asia war, news agency PTI reported.

Mar 15, 2026 18:29 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Output Cuts At World's Top Aluminum Smelter

Aluminium Bahrain BSC started a phased production shutdown at the world's largest single-site smelter of the metal, deepening the disruptions that have rocked the industry and sent prices soaring amid the war in the Middle East, news agency Bloomberg reports.

Mar 15, 2026 17:50 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Indian Crude Tanker Sails Out Of UAE's Fujairah

An Indian-flagged crude tanker sailed out safely from the UAE's Fujairah after loading oil, despite an attack on the oil terminal, news agency PTI reports.

The vessel, Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, departed Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST and is bound for India, with all crew members safe, the government said in an update on preparedness measures.

Mar 15, 2026 17:21 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates

Global oil markets face another week of turmoil after a US attack on Iran's main export hub heightened risks to supply across west Asia, news agency Bloomberg reports.

Mar 15, 2026 17:01 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Update: 2 Indian-Flagged LPG Carriers Cross Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers crossed the Strait of Hormuz on March 14. Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG, on passage to India.

Shivalik is scheduled to reach Mundra Port on March 16. Nanda Devi scheduled to reach Kandla Port on March 17. Twenty-two Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region.

Mar 15, 2026 15:43 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Tehran 'Attacks' Israel's Defence Satellite Communications Centre

Iran says it carried out drone attacks on Sunday morning against Israel’s special police unit headquarters and the Gilat defence satellite communications centre, Al Jazeera reported.

Mar 15, 2026 14:47 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Israel Conducting 'Wide-Scale' Wave Of Strikes

Israel's military said it began a broad wave of strikes on western Iran on Sunday. "A short while ago, the IDF began a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in western Iran," the army said in a statement.

The Israeli military also said that Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles toward Israel. It said sirens are alerting residents in areas under attack, and air defences have been activated

Mar 15, 2026 14:36 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: MotoGP Postpones Qatar Grand Prix

The Qatar Grand ⁠Prix ⁠that was scheduled to be held next month has ⁠been postponed due to the ongoing conflict ⁠in the Middle East, the sport’s governing body announced.

“MotoGP confirms that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally ⁠scheduled for April, has been ⁠postponed to November ⁠8 due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East,” ‌MotoGP said on Sunday.

The Lusail International Circuit was set ‌to host the fourth round of the 2026 championship from April 10-12 but it has now been rescheduled for ⁠November 8, organisers said ⁠in a statement.

Mar 15, 2026 14:27 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Hezbollah Command Centres In Beirut Bombed

The Israeli military has claimed that it destroyed command centres of Iran-aligned Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Saturday. The military also said in a statement that it attacked “several Hezbollah launch sites in the Al-Qatrani area” in southern Lebanon.

Mar 15, 2026 13:48 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: SpiceJet To Operate 7 Special Flights From Fujairah

  • SpiceJet to operate 7 special flights from Fujairah to India on March 15–16
  • On March 15, SpiceJet to operate 2 flights from Fujairah to Delhi
  • 1 to Mumbai, and 1 special flight from Dubai to Pune
  • On March 16, 4 special flights scheduled from Fujairah and 1 additional flight from Dubai to India

    • Source: Statement

Mar 15, 2026 12:46 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: US Forces In UAE’s al-Dhafra Airbase Hit

The IRGC says it has launched 10 missiles and an unidentified number of drones against US forces at the UAE’s al-Dhafra airbase, according to a statement carried by Iranian news agencies.

Mar 15, 2026 12:01 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: IRGC Vows To ‘Pursue And Kill’ Netanyahu

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has promised to target PM Netanyahu as the war with Israel and the US continues. "If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," the IRGC said, according to Iranian media.

Mar 15, 2026 11:28 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: No French Warships Going For Combat

France has denied reports that its warships are heading to the Middle East after Trump called on US allies and China to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

In a series of posts on X, the defence ministry's official response account responded to the claims, saying "it's not true." 

"The (French) aircraft carrier strike group remains in the Eastern Mediterranean. France's mission remains: Defender. Defender. Stop spreading panic," the ministry added.

Mar 15, 2026 11:07 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Terms Not Good Enough Yet For Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday hat he’s not ready to make a deal to end the war with Iran despite the country’s willingness to do so “because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” but declined to say what those terms would be.

Trump said he was “surprised” that Iran decided to attack other Middle Eastern countries in response to the US-Israeli operation, and that US strikes on Kharg Island on Saturday “totally demolished” most of the island but that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”

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No End To Iran War: Trump Says Terms Not 'Good Enough Yet' For Ceasefire

Mar 15, 2026 10:41 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Middle East Countries

CBSE has issued Circular -6 regarding cancellation of Board Exams of Class XII in Middle East countries.

  • All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
  • Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled.
  • The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course.

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CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Middle East Countries — Check Details

Mar 15, 2026 10:06 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Saudi Arabia Destroys 10 Drones

The Saudi Ministry of Defense said it has intercepted and destroyed 10 Iranian drones in the Riyadh and eastern regions. The statement came an hour after it announced destroying two other drones in the east of the country.

Mar 15, 2026 09:43 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: UAE Responding To Iranian Threats

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said its air defences are “responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”. It said the sounds being heard are the result of interceptions.

Mar 15, 2026 09:40 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Indian Navy Warships On Standby Near Persian Gulf

Several Indian Navy warships have been deployed near the Persian Gulf and remain on standby to assist merchant vessels coming towards India, sources told ANI on Sunday.

Mar 15, 2026 09:40 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Attempt To Open Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump called on allied countries to deploy warships to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and there were no indications on Sunday that the ongoing war would end soon.

"The Countries of the World that ​receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — ⁠A LOT!" Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday. "The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that ​everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."

The president said military facilities on the Persian Gulf island had been “obliterated,” adding that he chose not to hit oil infrastructure “for reasons of decency.” He threatened to do just that should Iran “do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Trump Calls For Countries To Send Warships To Reopen Hormuz

Mar 15, 2026 09:35 (IST)
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Iran War News Live Updates: Switzerland Closes Airspace For US Military Aircraft

Switzerland has announced to shut its airspace for US military aircraft involved in the war with Iran, citing its long-standing policy of neutrality in armed conflicts.

In a statement released on Saturday (local time), the Swiss government said two requests for United States reconnaissance planes to overfly Swiss territory on March 15 were denied because they were directly related to the ongoing war.

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Iran War News Highlights: IRGC Vows To 'Kill' Netanyahu, Trump Seeks Help To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz While Not Being Keen On Ceasefire

Iran War News Highlights: IRGC Vows To 'Kill' Netanyahu, Trump Seeks Help To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz While Not Being Keen On Ceasefire

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