No End To Iran War: Trump Says Terms Not 'Good Enough Yet' For Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the terms to end the war with Iran "aren't good enough yet", indicating sustained military operations against the Islamic Republic as the war entered its 16th day. "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he told NBC News in a phone interview, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid".

The leader declined to share specific terms of a potential deal to end the war, but agreed that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon any nuclear ambitions would be part of it. Tehran has always maintained its nuclear programme is meant for peaceful purposes and not to build weapons.

Trump's comments come after Reuters reported that the his administration had brushed aside efforts to advance talks to end the war. On Friday, the president told a virtual meeting of G7 leaders that Tehran was "about to surrender" and boasted about the results of Operation 'Epic Fury'.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the war with the US and Israel can be brought to an end if three conditions of Iran are met, which include recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against any future aggression.

Tehran has continued to launch drone and missile attacks on Gulf Arab neighbours and Israel, while virtually blocking shipping through the narrow Strait of Hormuz. The conflict in the Gulf has pulled crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, triggered energy shortages in importing countries, rocked stock markets and raised the prospects of inflation worldwide.

Washington has asked oil-importing allied countries to send warships to the Strait to help allow safe passage for tankers that ship a fifth of the global oil and seaborne liquefied natural ‌gas. Trump has ordered the US Navy's Fifth Fleet to escort ships to deter Iranian attacks.

ALSO READ: Trump's Iran War Jolts Global Central Banks From Fed To ECB To BOJ

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