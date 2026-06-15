These Apple iPads, Macs, Watches, TVs Are Losing Software Support — Check Full List

At its Worldwide Developers Conference 2026, Apple previewed its next set of operating system updates. The Cupertino-based tech major has now quietly confirmed that 16 older devices across four product categories will lose support when the new software arrives. iOS 27 is the exception to the cuts — it retains support for every iPhone currently running iOS 26, which includes the iPhone 11 and later generations. That said, Apple Intelligence features remain limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models and later.

List Of Apple Watch Models Losing Support

watchOS 27 sees the biggest drop, with support cut for five Apple Watch models. This appears to be the largest single-generation compatibility loss in the software's history. Going forward, watchOS 27 will require an S9 or S10 chip:

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Apple Watch Ultra (2022)

Apple Watch SE (2022)

List Of Apple iPads Losing Support

iPadOS 27 raises the minimum requirement to the A14 Bionic chip, dropping five iPads that were supported under iPadOS 26:

iPad Air 3rd generation (2019)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation (2018)

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation (2018)

iPad 8th generation (2020)

iPad mini 5th generation (2019)

List Of Apple Macs Losing Support

macOS 27 Golden Gate marks a major shift — it's the first macOS release to drop Intel support entirely, making Apple silicon a base requirement. The four Macs losing support are:

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (2020)

Mac Pro (2019)

List Of Apple TV Models Losing Support

tvOS 27 drops the two oldest Apple TV models, leaving only the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV 4K supported:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K 1st generation (2017)

Also read: Weekly Tech Wrap: Tim Cook's Last WWDC Keynote, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Rumours, Realme P4R 5G Launch, More

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.