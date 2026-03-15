CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Gulf Countries — Check Details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled board exams of Class XII in Middle East countries, according to a circular issued on Sunday, March 15, as tensions in the region continue.

The exams have been cancelled in countries such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Additionally, the examination postponed from March 1 to March 9 have been cancelled, as per the latest circular.

"All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course," it read.

ALSO READ: CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams Till March 16 In Middle East Amid Ongoing Conflict

Earlier, CBSE postponed the class 12 board exams till March 16 in the Middle East amid the Iran-Israel conflict and cancelled class 10 exams till March 11 and said the mode of declaration of results will be announced separately, PTI reported.

The CBSE had previously postponed the exams for March 2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in Gulf countries, it added.

"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East -- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE -- mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the board has decided to postpone (class) 12 exams scheduled from March 12 to 16," the news portal quoted CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ: CBSE Releases CTET Answer Key And OMR Sheet: How To Download? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Tensions in Middle East region

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, killing then Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The conflict accelerated significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.