CBSE Releases CTET Answer Key And OMR Sheet: How To Download? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the preliminary answer key and OMR response sheets for Paper I and Paper II of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Candidates who took the examination can now obtain the documents via the official website, ctet.nic.in.

In addition to the answer key, the board has also provided the scanned versions of candidates' OMR response sheets. This enables applicants to examine the answers that they selected during the test and compare them with the provisional key issued by the board. This helps candidates count their potential scores prior to the release of the final answer key.

Follow these steps to download the answer key for CTET 2026:

Step 1: Select the link for the provisional answer key for CTET February 2026 found on the main page.

Step 2: Enter your credentials, including your application number and date of birth.

Step 3: The answer key along with the OMR response sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and print it out for future reference.

Step 5: Procedure to raise objections regarding the CTET answer key.

Rs 1,000 for challenging any question

Those candidates who identify inconsistencies in the provisional answer key can submit objections within the designated timeframe set by CBSE. Each challenge must be accompanied by a clear explanation or pertinent documents when submitting the objection online. The deadline for raising objections is March 15.

Individuals who wish to contest any response in the answer key may lodge objections via the official portal. A mandatory fee of Rs 1,000 is required for each question disputed. Once the objection form is submitted online, candidates should download the confirmation page and retain a copy for their records. The final answer key for CTET February 2026 will be published after addressing the concerns raised regarding the provisional answer key.

