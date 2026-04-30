Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 30

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.56% at 24,119.5 as of 6:22 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) rose 0.43%, while and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) was down 0.39% respectively.

India Market Recap

India's benchmark equity indices ended higher on Wednesday, with strength in heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Bharti Airtel overpowering decline in bank stocks. The Nifty 50 settled 181.95 points or 0.76% at 24,177.65 and the BSE Sensex rose 609.45 points or 0.79% to close at 77,496.36.

US Market Recap

US stocks closed mixed amid volatile trading on Wednesday as oil prices surged and a standoff between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz escalated. Invetsors also weighed in split policy decision by the Federal Reserve while mainatining the interest rates steady. The S&P 500 Index remained as declines in industrials and healthcare names outweighed gains in energy stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.6%, Bloomberg reported.

Asian Market Update

Asian markets opened low on Thursday as oil prices continued to gain amid blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, while Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold. Japanese markets dropped after trading resumed following a holiday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 and Topix fell 0.91% and 1.48% respectively. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.36% and small cap Kosdaq was down 0.25%, CNBC reported.

Commodity Check

Oil continued to gain amid renewed tensions between US and Iran, while Strait of Hormuz blockade prolongs, disrupting global supplies. Brent closed over $118, highest since June 2022, while West Texas Intermediate surged around 2.6% to $109.64 a barrel on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Higher; RIL, ITC, Bharti Airtel Add Most

Earnings In Focus

ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Finserv, Central Bank of India, Capri Global Capital, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Edelweiss Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Eveready Industries India, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, HFCL, Hindustan Unilever, IDBI Bank, Ideaforge Technology, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, National Aluminium Company, Newgen Software Technologies, National Securities Depository, PCBL Chemical, PSP Projects, RailTel Corporation of India, R R Kabel, SIS, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sundram Fasteners, Usha Martin, Welspun Specialty Solutions

Earnings Post Market Hours

Adani Power Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 14,223 crore versus Rs 12,451 crore

Ebitda up 11.7% at Rs 4,732 crore versus Rs 4,238 crore

Ebitda margin at 33.27% versus 34.03%

Net Profit up 62% at Rs 4,017 crore versus Rs 2,479.6 crore



MAS Financial Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 24.2% at Rs 545 crore versus Rs 439 crore

Net Profit up 25% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore



IIFL Finance Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 42.6% at Rs 3,670 crore versus Rs 2,594 crore

Net Profit at Rs 587 crore versus Rs 208 crore;



Board approves fundraise of Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs



Schaeffler India Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 2,586 crore versus Rs 2,174 crore

Ebitda up 21.8% at Rs 478 crore versus Rs 393 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.5% versus 18.1%

Net Profit up 25.6% at Rs 316 crore versus Rs 252 crore



Bajaj Finance Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 18% at Rs 21,607 crore versus Rs 18,306 crore

Net Profit at Rs 5,465 crore

PPOP up 21% at Rs 9,408 crore versus Rs 7,805 crore;

NII at Rs 11,781 crore;

Gross NPA at 1.01% versus 0.96% YoY;

Net NPA at 0.41% versus 0.44% YoY;

AUM up 22% at Rs 5.1 lakh crore



Navin Fluorine Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 33.8% at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 701 crore

Ebitda up 80% at Rs 321 crore versus Rs 179 crore

Ebitda margin at 34.3% versus 25.5%

Net Profit at Rs 213 crore versus Rs 95 crore; to pay final dividend of Rs 8.6/share



Jana Small Finance Bank Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 26.5% at Rs 736 crore versus Rs 581.5 crore

Net Profit up 13.2% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 123.5 crore;

Provisions at Rs 195 crore versus Rs 266 crore QoQ;

Gross NPA at 2.5% versus 2.6% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.92% versus 0.94% QoQ



Motilal Oswal Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue (Total Income) up 27% at Rs 2,692 crore versus Rs 2,120 crore

Net Loss at Rs 221 crore versus profit of Rs 566 crore



HEG Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 12.4% at Rs 603 crore versus Rs 537 crore

Ebitda loss at Rs 148 crore versus loss of Rs 51 crore

Net Loss at Rs 113.8 crore versus loss of Rs 73.7 crore;



To pay final dividend of Rs 3.4/share



Syngene International Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 1,037 crore versus Rs 1,018 crore

Ebitda down 11.7% at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 344 crore

Ebitda margin at 29.3% versus 33.8%

Net Profit down 19.3% at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 183 crore



Cemindia Projects Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 2,973 crore versus Rs 2,532 crore

Ebitda up 40% at Rs 358 crore versus Rs 255 crore

Ebitda margin at 12.03% versus 10.07%

Net Profit at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 113 crore

Geojit Financial Q4 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue (Total Income) up 18.4% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 160 crore

Net Profit up 38.6% at Rs 17.6 crore versus Rs 12.7 crore



RPG Life Sciences Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.6% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 143 crore

EBITDA up 28.8% at Rs 32.8 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.6% versus 17.8%

Net Profit down 74.5% at Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 117 crore;



One‑time gain of Rs 1.1 crore versus Rs 110 crore last year;



Indegene Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 32.8% at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 755.6 crore

Ebitda up 10.9% at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 148 crore

Ebitda margin at 16.3% versus 19.5%

Net Profit down 32.2% at Rs 79.7 crore versus Rs 118 crore;



One‑time loss of Rs 20.3 crore; to pay final dividend of Rs 2.25/share



Fino Payments Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 13% at Rs 35.2 crore versus Rs 26.8 crore

Operating Profit down 81.9% at Rs 5.4 crore versus Rs 29.7 crore

Net Profit down 70.4% at Rs 7.1 crore versus Rs 24 crore



MOIL Q4 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue up 27.9% at Rs 444 crore versus Rs 348 crore

Ebitda up 42.9% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 97.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 31.3% versus 28%

Net Profit up 75% at Rs 92.6 crore versus Rs 52.9 crore



KFin Technologies Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 347 crore versus Rs 371 crore

Ebitda down 15.3% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 152 crore

Ebitda margin at 36.98% versus 40.91%

Net Profit down 11.8% at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 92 crore;

To pay final dividend of Rs 12/share

Waaree Energies Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 8,480 crore versus Rs 4,004 crore

Ebitda up 70.9% at Rs 1,577 crore versus Rs 923 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.6% versus 23%

Net Profit up 71.4% at Rs 1,061 crore versus Rs 619 crore;

To raise funds up to Rs 10,000 crore via equity/debt

Stocks In News

Panorama Studios: The company acquires airborne rights for the films Baaghi 4, Housefull 5, Sikandar, and O Romeo.

The company acquires airborne rights for the films Baaghi 4, Housefull 5, Sikandar, and O Romeo. Jyothy Labs: The company reports a fire at a C&FA‑operated warehouse in Punjab. The fire is ongoing, with no injuries or loss of life reported.

The company reports a fire at a C&FA‑operated warehouse in Punjab. The fire is ongoing, with no injuries or loss of life reported. Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company receives a demand notice of Rs. 296 crore from a Goa water authority for arrears related to water and sewerage charges.

The company receives a demand notice of Rs. 296 crore from a Goa water authority for arrears related to water and sewerage charges. Gujarat Gas: The company's board approves a name change to “Gujarat Energy Ltd”. It also approves issuance of 35.2 crore shares to GSPC shareholders and 27.1 crore shares to GSPL shareholders. The approved swap ratios are 10 shares for every 305 shares of GSPC and 10 shares for every 13 shares of GSPL.

The company's board approves a name change to “Gujarat Energy Ltd”. It also approves issuance of 35.2 crore shares to GSPC shareholders and 27.1 crore shares to GSPL shareholders. The approved swap ratios are 10 shares for every 305 shares of GSPC and 10 shares for every 13 shares of GSPL. Bajaj Finance: The company announces that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from its board as Non‑Executive Director.

The company announces that Rajiv Bajaj will step down from its board as Non‑Executive Director. Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company will sell its entire stake in its arm, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, for Rs. 1,461 crore. Upon completion, the entity will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.

The company will sell its entire stake in its arm, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, for Rs. 1,461 crore. Upon completion, the entity will cease to be a subsidiary of the company. Indian Hume Pipe: The company receives an order worth Rs. 459 crore from the Telangana government for a water‑supply scheme.

The company receives an order worth Rs. 459 crore from the Telangana government for a water‑supply scheme. IKIO Technologies: The company will commence its Hearables and Wearables (HWA) business directly under the parent entity. Its arm, Royalux, will discontinue the HWA vertical and sell its existing inventory.

The company will commence its Hearables and Wearables (HWA) business directly under the parent entity. Its arm, Royalux, will discontinue the HWA vertical and sell its existing inventory. Federal Bank: The company appoints Manikandan M as CFO effective May 1. Venkatraman Venkateswaran will step down as CFO from April 30 and will continue as Executive Director.

The company appoints Manikandan M as CFO effective May 1. Venkatraman Venkateswaran will step down as CFO from April 30 and will continue as Executive Director. Brigade Enterprises: The company forms a 50:50 joint venture with Bain Capital to develop a 2 million sq. ft. project in Bengaluru, with a total investment of Rs. 2,200 crore.

The company forms a 50:50 joint venture with Bain Capital to develop a 2 million sq. ft. project in Bengaluru, with a total investment of Rs. 2,200 crore. Chambal Fertilisers: The company will commence production of weak nitric acid (WNA) and ammonium nitrate solution (ANS) from May 15, and plans to start high‑density ammonium nitrate production by May 31.

The company will commence production of weak nitric acid (WNA) and ammonium nitrate solution (ANS) from May 15, and plans to start high‑density ammonium nitrate production by May 31. Puravankara: The company's arm receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs. 144 crore for civil works in Bengaluru.

The company's arm receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs. 144 crore for civil works in Bengaluru. Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The company's arm, Pure and Cure Healthcare, enters into a lease agreement to purchase 4,050 sq. metre land in Uttarakhand.

The company's arm, Pure and Cure Healthcare, enters into a lease agreement to purchase 4,050 sq. metre land in Uttarakhand. MPS: The company receives an income‑tax demand of Rs. 21.78 crore.

The company receives an income‑tax demand of Rs. 21.78 crore. Gujarat State Petronet: The company sets May 12 as the record date for the GSPL–Gujarat Gas scheme, under which GSPL shareholders will receive 27.07 crore Gujarat Gas shares at a swap ratio of 10 shares for every 13 shares held.

The company sets May 12 as the record date for the GSPL–Gujarat Gas scheme, under which GSPL shareholders will receive 27.07 crore Gujarat Gas shares at a swap ratio of 10 shares for every 13 shares held. Lloyds Metals & Energy: The company's board will consider a fundraise of up to Rs. 2,500 crore on May 5.

The company's board will consider a fundraise of up to Rs. 2,500 crore on May 5. Indosolar: The company completes the sale of fractional shares under its resolution plan and disburses the net proceeds to eligible shareholders.

The company completes the sale of fractional shares under its resolution plan and disburses the net proceeds to eligible shareholders. Time Technoplast: The company receives approval from PESO to manufacture 250‑litre hydrogen cylinders for use in buses and carriers.

The company receives approval from PESO to manufacture 250‑litre hydrogen cylinders for use in buses and carriers. Nuvama Wealth Management: The company's arm receives two warning letters from NSE regarding observations in periodic filings, with the exchange advising caution and avoidance of repeat lapses.

The company's arm receives two warning letters from NSE regarding observations in periodic filings, with the exchange advising caution and avoidance of repeat lapses. IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company will commence trial traffic on the Ganga Expressway from Thursday, with tolling on the Meerut–Budaun corridor expected to begin shortly.

The company will commence trial traffic on the Ganga Expressway from Thursday, with tolling on the Meerut–Budaun corridor expected to begin shortly. Ashoka Buildcon: The company infuses Rs. 14.5 crore into its arm, ABSRPL, through a rights issue involving allotment of 1.45 crore shares.

The company infuses Rs. 14.5 crore into its arm, ABSRPL, through a rights issue involving allotment of 1.45 crore shares. Emcure Pharma (Block Deal): BC Investments sells 18 lakh shares at Rs. 1,608 per share, while Norges Bank acquires 18 lakh shares at the same price.

BC Investments sells 18 lakh shares at Rs. 1,608 per share, while Norges Bank acquires 18 lakh shares at the same price. Axis Bank: The company receives RBI approval for the reappointment of Subrat Mohanty as Whole‑Time Director.

The company receives RBI approval for the reappointment of Subrat Mohanty as Whole‑Time Director. Pidilite Industries: The company's arm, Pidilite Ventures, enters into a share‑swap deal with JSW One to exit Buildnext and will invest up to Rs. 22 crore in the entity.

The company's arm, Pidilite Ventures, enters into a share‑swap deal with JSW One to exit Buildnext and will invest up to Rs. 22 crore in the entity. EFC (India): The company incorporates a new subsidiary, EFC Estate Wakadewadi 2, and receives the MCA certificate on April 29.

The company incorporates a new subsidiary, EFC Estate Wakadewadi 2, and receives the MCA certificate on April 29. ACME Solar: The company's arm, ACME Surya Power, commissions an additional 35.714 MW of BESS capacity in Rajasthan.

The company's arm, ACME Surya Power, commissions an additional 35.714 MW of BESS capacity in Rajasthan. Fujiyama Power Systems: The company faces enforcement action from BIS, which conducts a search and seizure at a UTL Solar unit in Bawal and seizes products worth Rs. 1.9 crore over alleged non‑compliance with standard markings.

The company faces enforcement action from BIS, which conducts a search and seizure at a UTL Solar unit in Bawal and seizes products worth Rs. 1.9 crore over alleged non‑compliance with standard markings. EPACK Prefab: The company commences commercial production at its Mambattu manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, effective April 29.

The company commences commercial production at its Mambattu manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, effective April 29. HCLTech: The company becomes the Official Digital Experience Partner of the DP World Tour.

The company becomes the Official Digital Experience Partner of the DP World Tour. MTAR Technologies: Bloom Energy's strong earnings-led stock surge may have a positive sentiment read‑through for the company, given its exposure to the global clean‑energy ecosystem.

IPO TO OPEN

Kissht: A technology-enabled lender in India. Offers digital loans through mobile app for consumption & biz needs. Set to opens on 30th Apr 2026 & closes on 5th May 2026. Price band from Rs. 162 to 171 per share, lot size of 87 shares. Total issue size of Rs. 926 crore.(Fresh issue of Rs. 850 crore & OFS of Rs. 76 crore.)

Bulk And Block Deals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals : BC Investments IV sold 18 lk shares at Rs. 1608.2 per share, Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 18 lk shares at Rs. 1608.2 per share.

SG Finserve : S Gupta Holding bought 3.75 lk shares at Rs. 564.15 per share.

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-in

Tenneco Clear Air India: 6 month lock in, 3 million shares, 0.8% of total outstanding.

Corporate Actions

Vedanta Demerger

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Adani Energy Solutions, Shivalik Bimetal Controls

Adani Energy Solutions, Shivalik Bimetal Controls List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Bharat Wire Ropes, EL CID Investments

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures is up 0.68% to 24,232.00 at a premium of 52.35 points

Nifty Options 5th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Profit Surges 22%, Asset Quality Sours

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