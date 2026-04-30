Stock Picks Today: Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Patanjali And More On Brokerages' Radar

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- Jefferies maintains Buy on Patanjali Foods, citing FMCG transition and attractive valuation
- Macquarie keeps Outperform on Bharti Airtel, noting Airtel Money's valuation unlock potential
- Mixed calls on Bajaj Finance: Jefferies Buy, Macquarie and Bernstein Underperform, Morgan Stanley Overweight
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Brokerages rolled out fresh calls on Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Navin Fluorine, and Patanjali Foods, while also flagging trends across IT, retail and new-age platforms.
Jefferies on Patanjali Foods
- Maintain Buy; TP cut to Rs 560
- Transitioning into a more stable FMCG-led earnings model
- Strong position in edible oils, but margins volatile
- Leveraging umbrella brand to scale FMCG business
- Attractive valuation at ~35% discount to peers
Macquarie on Bharti Airtel
- Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 2,220
- Airtel Money valuation unlock potential
- Possible $1.5–2 bn fundraise at ~$10 bn valuation
- Listing could be accretive to SOTP valuation
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Buy; TP Rs 1,210
- AUM growth ~22% driving NII
- Credit quality improving; overlay provisions created
- Management guides 22–24% AUM growth
- ~20% profit CAGR expected over FY26–29
Macquarie on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Underperform; TP Rs 860
- PAT beat led by lower credit costs
- Concerns on sustainability of growth and RoA
- Valuation at ~4.1x P/B seen expensive
- FY27 guidance appears aggressive
Bernstein on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Underperform; TP Rs 840
- Lower credit costs offset weaker NII
- Asset quality trends improving
- Earnings growth may exceed AUM growth guidance
Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Overweight; TP Rs 1,120
- Strong Q4 and constructive commentary
- Asset quality tailwinds expected in FY27
- Potential for P/E re-rating
- FY27 ROA seen at ~4.6%
Morgan Stanley on Federal Bank
- Maintain Equal-weight; TP Rs 260
- Q4 largely in line
- Core profitability supported by lower credit costs
- Loan/deposit growth below system
- Valuations keep stance neutral
UBS on Federal Bank
- Maintain Buy; TP Rs 340
- Steady performance across metrics
- Focus on low-cost liabilities
- Loan growth acceleration and NIM expansion key triggers
- Attractive risk-reward
Citi on Navin Fluorine
- Maintain Sell; TP Rs 6,500
- Growth led by CDMO ramp-up
- Capex-driven expansion largely priced in
- R32 pricing risk remains a key concern
- $1/kg price change impacts EBITDA by ~12%
Jefferies on Navin Fluorine
- Maintain Buy; TP Rs 8,385
- Strong Q4 beat led by specialty chemicals and CDMO
- Robust growth visibility
- Stable demand and raw material availability
- Strong balance sheet to fund expansion
Morgan Stanley on IT Sector
- Read-across from Cognizant indicates continued softness
- Demand environment remains weak
- Limited positive triggers near term
- Financial services vertical relatively resilient
- Healthcare and communications remain weak
Morgan Stanley on Larsen & Toubro
- Maintain Overweight; TP Rs 4,968
- Divestment of Hyderabad Metro stake
- Continued focus on cash flows and ROE
- Transactions to reduce debt and improve RoE
- ~70 bps improvement in RoE expected
JPMorgan on Meesho
- Initiate Overweight; TP Rs 215
- NMV growth expected to outpace user growth
- Advertising monetisation under-penetrated
- Logistics cost benefits seen as one-off
- Strong FCF recovery potential
HSBC on Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
- Maintain Reduce; TP Rs 4,070
- Strong store addition trajectory
- LFL growth may improve with inflation
- Structural concerns on competitive intensity remain
- Execution improving but landscape unchanged
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