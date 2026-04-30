Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Coal India, Bharti Airtel And Indigo | April 30, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the energy, telecommunications, consumer electricals, and aviation sectors.

Top picks include a consensus buy on state-run Coal India, alongside Bharti Airtel, Crompton Greaves, Oil India, and a tactical short position on IndiGo.

​Coal India

Coal India emerged as a high-conviction consensus pick, with dual buy ratings following a significant technical breakout.

​Chandan Taparia, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at MOFSL, noted that the stock has given a range breakout at its 52-week high zones accompanied by a surge in volumes.

He recommended a buy at Rs 480 for a target of Rs 510, with a stop loss at Rs 465. He highlighted that the MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to support the price action.

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP at Centrum Broking, also recommended a buy for a target of Rs 502, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 466.

​Bharti Airtel

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking sees continued strength in the telecom major Bharti Airtel. He recommended a buy position for an upside target of Rs 1,940, advising traders to protect the trade with a stop loss at Rs 1,855.

​Crompton

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL identified a bullish setup in Crompton, noting a breakout from a consolidation zone with a strong-bodied bullish candle and high volumes. He recommended a buy at Rs 276 for a target of Rs 300, with a stop loss at Rs 265. He added that a rising RSI confirms the positive momentum.

​Oil India

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, identified a buying opportunity in the energy space with Oil India. He suggested an entry at Rs 494 for an upside target of Rs 510, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 480.

​IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation)

Bucking the trend of buy calls, Vinay Rajani has identified a selling opportunity in IndiGo May Futures. He recommended a short position below Rs 4,360 for a downward target of Rs 4,200, advising a stop loss at Rs 4,450.

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