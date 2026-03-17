Fresh Benjamin Netanyahu Video Fuels Deepfake Claims As Internet Spots 'Missing Ring'

There has been many rumours about Benjamin Netanyahu's recent whereabouts and whether he is alive or not. After a second video was posted on the Israeli Prime Minister's X handle on Monday, there was fresh speculation over a "missing ring" in the video which had social media users dub it as AI-generated.

This is the second such video which is being dubbed as AI-generated, following rumours of Netanyahu's killing taking the internet by storm. This latest video, posted on X on Monday morning, shows the Israeli Prime Minister at a scenic location interacting with some random citizens on the spot.

People on the internet were quick to spot that the ring on Netanyahu's left hand mysteriously disappears as he moves his hand, and started commenting on the same.

שומרים על ההנחיות ומנצחים ביחד >> pic.twitter.com/HC5w3PqKuV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 16, 2026

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu Shares New Video Amid Deepfake Claims Over Viral Coffee Shop Clip

"His ring on the left hand disappeared between seconds 0.09 and 0.10. Yesterday, I would have laughed at the conspiracy theorists, but this is just blatant," an X user, @sleepin04927004, remarked.

Another one, @jacksonhinklle quipped, "Hey @netanyahu, very cool disappearing ring" with an attached video of the "disappearing ring" in the tweet. The speculation over the videos, and people calling them deepfakes, has kept the rumours of Netanyahu's killing, in an Iranian strike, alive and buzzing.

This, however, was not the first time people have been calling Netanyahu's videos deepfake or AI-generated. On Sunday, his X account shared a video of him drinking coffee inside a cafe while he mocked the 'news' of his killing.

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

The new video, meant to put an end to rumours and speculation, has only added more fuel to the fire. People online are alleging that this new video was an AI-generated deepfake as well.

Several theories, from the coffee not spilling to the pocket of Netanyahu's jacket moving in a certain way, were put forth by people online. What added some credibility to the speculation of this video being a fake is the fact that X's AI chatbot, Grok, has labelled it as 'AI-generated' content.

Also Read: Netanyahu Releases Video From Cafe, Mocks At News Of His Death

Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Monday said that Netanyahu was alive and he had seen him on his recent trip to Israel. "Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive," Reuven Azar said.

"I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once." Azar said that there was a lot of disinformation going on amid the war, "given the fact that Iranians and people complicit with them are trying to cover their weakness."

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