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Israel PM Netanyahu To Seek Re-Election This Year In First Polls Since October 2023 Attack

Likud confirms Netanyahu's re-election bid after Trump says he is unsure whether the longtime Israeli leader plans to remain in politics.

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Israel PM Netanyahu To Seek Re-Election This Year In First Polls Since October 2023 Attack
File image of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Netanyahu/X)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election in the country's next general election, his Likud party announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

In a brief statement, the ruling party said Netanyahu would run in the election and, "God willing," emerge victorious. While the election has not yet been formally announced, it must be held by October.

The announcement came shortly after ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl said on X that Trump had expressed uncertainty about Netanyahu's plans. 

"I don't know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue?" Karl quoted Trump as saying.

The upcoming vote will be Israel's first national election since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which triggered the war in Gaza and reshaped the country's political landscape.

ALSO READ : Iran Targets F-35 Hangars At Jordan Airbase, Fresh Explosion Heard Near Qeshm Island

Netanyahu, who returned to office in December 2022 leading the most right-wing coalition in Israel's history, has faced mounting political pressure amid conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. 

His government also confronted large-scale anti-government protests before the outbreak of the regional wars.

Recent opinion polls suggest Netanyahu's coalition could struggle to secure a parliamentary majority. 

A survey released on June 9 by the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute found that 61% of Israelis believe he should not run again.

Despite those numbers, opposition parties are also facing challenges in assembling a viable governing coalition.

Trump and Netanyahu remain close allies, according to U.S. and Israeli officials, although their relationship has occasionally come under strain over regional security and diplomatic issues.

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