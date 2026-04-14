Geneva Or Islamabad? Pakistan May Not Host US-Iran Talks This Week, Say Reports

A second round of the high-stakes race for a diplomatic negotiation is reportedly in the pipeline, just days after the first round of peace talks between the United States and Iran failed to yield any result in Pakistan.

A critical window for diplomacy has reopened, according to reports from The New York Times and AP, as a fresh round of face-to-face negotiations between the US and Iran is expected to commence as early as Thursday, April 16.

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While Pakistan is aggressively pushing to host the second round in Islamabad, the AP report suggests that Geneva has emerged as a top alternative venue.

The Middle East is currently facing a "countdown to conflict," as the ceasefire deal is coming to an end on April 21.

As a significant hurdle has emerged regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities, the NYT report said. The central point of disagreement remains a proposed moratorium on uranium enrichment. A key component of Iran's nuclear program that the US insists must be neutralized to ensure regional security.

The Trump administration has officially proposed a 20-year ban on all uranium enrichment activities within Iran, according to the NYT.

Iran's envoy in New Delhi, Mohammad Fathali, has signaled a willingness for Tehran to return to the negotiating table. However, he issued a sharp warning that Iran is prepared for "all options" should the upcoming talks fail to yield a breakthrough, as per Moneycontrol.

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According to a report by CNN, the US President remains open to returning to the table if Tehran is ready to "submit to his demands." This comes less than 24 hours after the White House officially enforced a total naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could effectively freeze one of the world's most critical energy arteries.

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