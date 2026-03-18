Iran Issues Evacuation Warning Near Oil Facilities In Saudi, Qatar And UAE After Attack On South Pars Gas Field

Iran on Wednesday issued a strong warning, saying that the energy assets in Gulf nations were a “legitimate target” soon after strikes were carried out on the South Pars gas field in Asaluyeh in the southern province of Bushehr.

The threat came hours after the South Pars gas facility was attacked by Israeli strikes. The Far News agency has said that a fire had been triggered following the strikes in the oil field, which has been brought under control.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has asked people to evacuate the areas near at least five oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Immediately leave these areas and move to a safe distance without any delay,” Iranian state media, including the Tehran Times said.

There have been no casualties in the attack, so far, while the fire teams were still on the job, the Fars has reported.

Also Read: Iran Says Offshore South Pars Natural Gas Field, Oil Infrastructure At Asaluyeh Attacked

Qatar condemned the attack saying Israeli targeting of facilities linked to Iran's South Pars field, an extension of Qatar's North Field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region”.

Also Read: 'Finish Off What's Left In Iran': Trump's Strong Message To 'Non-Responsive Allies' Amid Rising Tensions

Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region and its environment."

"We reiterate, as we have repeatedly emphasized, the necessity of avoiding the targeting of vital facilities. We call on all parties to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, & work toward de-escalation in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region," Majed al-Ansari wrote on X.

Iran shares the offshore field in the Persian Gulf with Qatar. While Iran has been pounding targets in Qatar since the beginning of the war, Qatar has so far not retaliated to the aggression.

Iran has maintained that it was attacking the US bases in Qatar and other Gulf countries. Today's attack on the oil field has, however, changed the equation and has made energy facilities in Gulf countries “legitimate targets” for Iran.

The United States had earlier attacked the military installations on Kharg Island, Iran's main oil terminal. The island is responsible for the export of more than 90% of Iran's crude oil.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.