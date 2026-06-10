Iran Will Pay The Price For 'Taking Too Long' To Decide On Deal, Says Trump; Oil Prices Climb

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran of "paying a price" for its prolonged negotiations to end the hostilities. The remarks led to an uptick in the oil market, Brent crude futures trading over 1% higher.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran's military capabilities had been severely degraded, adding that large parts of its navy and air force "doesn't even exist anymore." He further described Iran as "all talk and no action" and declared that "The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!"

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Trump also said Iran had delayed negotiations on a deal that "would have been great for them," remarks that come amid persistent tensions between Washington and Tehran over regional security, military activity and diplomatic engagement. "They have taken too long to negotiate a deal... now they will pay the price," he warned.

Market participants are closely tracking the geopolitical developments, with investors focusing on the possibility of disruptions to Middle East oil supplies and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude exports.

The comments have added a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices, pushing Brent 1.7% higher to $93 a barrel. Analysts say any military response from Iran or further escalation could push crude prices into the mid-$90s or higher, while renewed diplomatic efforts could ease market concerns.

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Higher oil prices are generally viewed as negative for sectors such as airlines, chemicals and logistics due to rising input costs, while energy producers and oil exploration companies could benefit.

For India, which imports the majority of its crude oil requirements, sustained elevated oil prices may increase the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and raise inflation risks, according to market analysts and Reuters.

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