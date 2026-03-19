'Israel-First' Tax: Iran Taunts US Over War Costs, Warns Americans Of Economic Hit

Iran has escalated its rhetoric against the United States after reports that the Pentagon is seeking over $200 billion from Congress to sustain its military campaign in the Middle East, calling the figure only a “fraction” of the true cost of the conflict.

Citing a report by The Washington Post, Tehran reacted sharply to the proposed funding request, which comes as the US-Iran conflict enters its third week. Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi framed the expenditure as part of a broader economic burden that would ultimately fall on American citizens.

In a post on X, Araghchi described the conflict as a "war of choice" imposed on both nations and warned that the financial implications could run into trillions. He accused Washington of prioritising Israeli interests, claiming ordinary Americans would bear the brunt of what he termed an impending “Israel-first tax.”

We're only three weeks into this war of choice, imposed on both Iranians and Americans.



This $200b is the tip of the iceberg. Ordinary Americans can thank Benjamin Netanyahu and his lackeys in Congress for the trillion-dollar "Israel First tax" that's about to hit U.S. economy. pic.twitter.com/a2dsMQh3fK — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 19, 2026

His remarks underscore Tehran's consistent position that the US was drawn into the conflict due to its strategic alignment with Israel rather than direct necessity. In earlier remarks to Al Jazeera, Araghchi suggested that Washington had been pulled into the war under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a claim that reflects Iran's broader geopolitical narrative.

The sharp exchange comes amid heightened tensions following Israeli airstrikes on Iran's South Pars gas field—the world's largest natural gas reserve. The attack marked a significant escalation in the conflict and raised concerns about further disruption to global energy markets.

Also Read: 4,000+ Killed And Counting: Inside Widening US-Isarel And Iran War Across the Region

US President Donald Trump sought to distance Washington from the strike, stating that the United States had no prior knowledge of the operation. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Israel acted independently and emphasised that neither the US nor Qatar was involved in the planning of the attack.

Meanwhile, political ripples are emerging within Washington. Former US counterterrorism official Joe Kent resigned, citing opposition to the war. In a public statement, he argued that Iran posed no immediate threat to the United States and claimed the conflict was driven by external pressure, warning of its long-term human and economic costs.

As the war continues, the debate over its financial and strategic implications is intensifying—both in Washington and beyond—with mounting scrutiny over how far the economic burden will extend.

Also Read: US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Hits Israel's Bazan's Haifa Oil Refinery

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