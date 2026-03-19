4,000+ Killed And Counting: Inside Widening US-Isarel And Iran War Across the Region

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East since hostilities escalated following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran, according to a Al-Jazeera report. The conflict, which intensified after the reported killing of Iran's supreme leader, continues to reverberate across the region, with casualties mounting in multiple countries.

IRAN:

Iran has suffered the highest toll. A US-based human rights group, HRANA, said on Tuesday that as many as 3,114 people have been killed, including 1,354 civilians and 207 children. The group said its figures are compiled from field reports, local contacts, medical sources, civil society networks, and official statements. However, Iranian state media last week reported 1,270 deaths, while Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said on March 6 that at least 1,332 people had been killed. It remains unclear whether these figures include the 104 fatalities Iran says resulted from a US strike on a warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.

LEBANON:

In Lebanon, at least 968 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, according to local authorities. The World Health Organization said more than 100 of the victims were children.

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IRAQ:

Iraq has reported at least 60 deaths, most of them members of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces. Iraqi officials also confirmed the death of a foreign crew member in an attack on tankers near a port.

ISRAEL:

In Israel, 17 people have been killed, including 15 civilians and two soldiers. Among the civilian deaths were nine people killed in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to emergency services. Three Palestinian women were also killed in a separate missile strike in the occupied West Bank.

US:

The United States has confirmed the deaths of 13 service members. Six were killed when a military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, while seven others died during operations linked to the conflict.

United Arab Emirates:

Eight people killed, including two soldiers, according to the defence ministry.

Kuwait:

Six deaths reported, including two in Iranian attacks and four security personnel.

Syria:

Four killed after a missile strike in Sweida on February 28, according to state media.

Also Read: 'Iran Was No Threat, Israel Forced US Into Conflict': Former US Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent

Oman:

Three people killed in separate incidents, including a drone strike in Sohar and a tanker attack near Muscat.

Saudi Arabia:

Two killed after a projectile hit a residential area in Al-Kharj.

Bahrain:

Two killed in separate attacks, including one in the capital, Manama.

Palestinian territories:

Three women killed in the West Bank.

France:

One soldier killed and six wounded in a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were involved in counterterrorism training.

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