'Eliminated': Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib Killed In Overnight Strikes, Claims Israel

Israel on Wednesday claimed that they killed Iran's Intelligence Minister, Esmail Khatib, in overnight airstrikes after Ali Larijani's assassination in a similar fashion.

Khatib's killing has been confirmed by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. However, there has been no word on the purported killing by the Iranian authorities.

"ELIMINATED: Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran," said IDF.

It stated that Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest and killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis & Americans around the world.

"Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023). The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens," IDF said.

Esmail Khatib was appointed Iran's intelligence minister in 2021 and was widely seen as closely aligned with late Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to Iran International.

Also Read: Ali Larijani: How Israel's 'Number One' Target Was Assassinated

Months before widespread protests erupted, Khatib had cautioned about growing public discontent, warning at a Security Council meeting that hostile forces were attempting to target the Supreme Leader.

His killing is the third high profile asssination in less than twenty-four hours in Iran.

On Monday night, Larijani, and Iran's internal militia Basij commander in chief, Gholamreza Soleimani, were killed in separate airstrikes by the IDF.

All these high-profile slain officials have been working closely with Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, and his predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Announcing the killing of Larijani and Soleimani, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has said that it (the killings) would have no impact on the regime's stability.

Also Read: Who Was Gholamreza Soleimani? Iran's Internal Security Chief Killed In US-Israel Strikes

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.