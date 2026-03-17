Ali Larijani: How Israel's 'Number One' Target Was Assassinated

Massive intelligence and operational resources were poured into locating and assassinating Iran's Security Chief, Ali Larijani, the Jerusalem Post has cited defence sources as saying.

Following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel's number one target was Ali Larijani, the JP has learned from the defence sources. Khamenei was killed in airstrikes on February 28.

"It was not easy to locate him, however," the defence sources have told Jerusalem Post. "He was an experienced hand at avoiding detection and took several precautions to delay and avoid being located by Israel."

Also Read: Iran's Ali Larijani Killed In Airstrike, Claims Israel; Tehran Yet To Confirm

The defence sources have said that he kept moving constantly to different secret locations throughout the last two weeks of the war. The extent of precautions, the sources have told Jerusalem Post, Larijani took to avoid detection and stay out of Israel's crosshairs shows how "deeply hunted the surviving Iranian leadership feels".

Israel has also claimed to have killed Gholamreza Soleimani, the national leader of the Basij. The sources have told JP that he was assassinated in makeshift tents "in an attempt to avoid detection at an actual official Basij headquarters".

"Special capabilities which tracked Larijani, along with a fast decision by IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen. Eyal Zamir, and the political echelon made the assassination possible," the sources have maintained.

They have added that connecting vital intelligence to the top decision-makers and quickly ordering air force fighter jets to a mission 1,600 kilometres away was the key to success in the operation.

"Larijani and Basij were both killed on the same evening on different locations, without missing a beat," the sources have revealed. They have said that the operation took place in distant Iran, which was far more challenging than carrying out snap decision attacks in multiple places in Gaza or Lebanon.

The sources have told JP that Larijani's assassination may also help the US with its current strategic situation for achieving various war goals.

Also Read: Ali Larijani Alive? Iran's Security Chief Posts Handwritten Note On X Amid Israel's Killing Claim

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