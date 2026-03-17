Iran's Ali Larijani Killed In Airstrike, Claims Israel; Tehran Yet To Confirm

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday claimed that senior Iranian leader Ali Larijani has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, marking a potentially significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Katz said Larijani, who served as Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and was widely seen as a key figure in Tehran's security establishment, was targeted in an overnight strike inside Iran.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the operation has been described as the “single most momentous targeted killing” since the war began on February 28.

While Israeli officials have confirmed the strike and claimed Larijani was killed, there is no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities.

The IDF also confirmed that it had assassinated the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Basij paramilitary militia, Gholamreza Soleimani, and his deputy, Seyyed Karishi.

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