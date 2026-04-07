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Iran Flags 'Power Of Civilized Nation's Culture, Logic And Faith' To Counter Trump's Civilisation Will Die' Threat

Iran's remark came after Trump warned that 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if Tehran fails to reach a deal to reopen the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran Flags 'Power Of Civilized Nation's Culture, Logic And Faith' To Counter Trump's Civilisation Will Die' Threat
Iranian people during a funeral procession in Tehran on April 1.
Photo: PTI

Iran on Tuesday issued a defiant response to US President Donald Trump's latest threats, asserting that coercion will not succeed against the country's resolve.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a post on X, said, “The power of a ‘CIVILIZED' nation's culture, logic, and faith in its righteous cause will undoubtedly prevail over the logic of brute force.”

“A nation that has every faith in the righteousness of its path shall harness all its capacities and capabilities to safeguard its rights and legitimate interests,” he added.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref also dismissed Washington's warnings, stating that Iran's civilisation has endured and overcome the “delusions” of its adversaries for thousands of years.

ALSO READ: Iran Deadline To Be Pushed Again? Trump Hints At Rethink If Negotiations Move Forward

Iran “will not be intimidated by Trump's threats,” Aref said, adding, “Our response to the enemy's brutality is to stand firm and rely on the internal strength of the Iranian nation.”

The remarks come after Trump issued a stark warning earlier on Tuesday, saying “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran fails to reach a deal to reopen the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will.”

ALSO READ: Hormuz Heat Reaches China As Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Second Time In Recent Weeks

He further added, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

Trump has set an 8 p.m. ET deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire that includes reopening the vital global energy corridor, raising tensions around one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

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