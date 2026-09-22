Iran Proposes Reopening Strait Of Hormuz In 7 Days To Spur Diplomacy: Report

In a major boost to diplomatic efforts, Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States takes initial steps to ease military pressure, a senior Iranian government official told Kyodo News on Tuesday, as Tehran seeks to revive negotiations with Washington.

The proposal was conveyed to Washington through intermediaries and envisages a return to talks focused on reaching a lasting agreement to end the conflict between the two countries, the official said.

ALSO READ : No Landing, No Fuel: US Threatens To Ground Iranian Airlines Worldwide On September 23

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Tehran also intends to use this week's United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York to engage with countries that have been involved in efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States.

However, the official ruled out a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the gathering.

Iran has sought assurances that Washington is prepared to return to negotiations and move toward ending what Tehran describes as a US military blockade of its ports, as well as halting military operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

In return, Iran would reopen the strategic waterway within seven days and resume talks, according to the official.

The Strait is a crucial global energy corridor, and prolonged disruption has significantly reduced commercial shipping through the waterway.

The initiative has been approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the Supreme National Security Council, according to the Iranian official.

ALSO READ : 'World Will Be Astonished': Iran Threatens New Weapons And Battlefield Tactics If US Launches Fresh Attack

Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on Saturday that Tehran had presented Washington with seven conditions, including an end to the blockade of Iranian ports and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

The latest proposal comes as a 45-day deadline set by the security council approaches.

The council decided on August 16 that Iran could launch another attack on US forces if Washington failed to lift the port blockade within the stipulated period, the official said.

The confrontation began in late February after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

A memorandum of understanding reached between Washington and Tehran in June subsequently collapsed amid renewed hostilities and unresolved disputes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.