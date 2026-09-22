No Landing, No Fuel: US Threatens To Ground Iranian Airlines Worldwide On September 23

Washington is set to impose secondary sanctions on September 23, 2026, threatening foreign entities that service Iranian carriers and effectively shutting Iranian commercial airlines out of international airspace, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent said foreign airports, fuel suppliers, ground-handling companies and ticketing operators that continue serving Iranian airlines could face exclusion from the US dollar financial system. The warning means service providers could risk sanctions if they refuel Iranian aircraft, provide landing or airport services, or sell tickets for Iranian carriers, reported Firstpost.

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The measures are aimed at Iran's international aviation network and could affect airlines including Iran Air, Mahan Air and Qeshm Air. The announcement represents an escalation of Washington's broader economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

Sanctions And Enforcement

The warning follows Treasury Department sanctions announced earlier in September targeting Iranian airlines and networks accused of supporting Iran's aviation sector. US authorities have increasingly used secondary sanctions to pressure companies outside the United States to stop doing business with sanctioned Iranian entities.

Bessent's comments indicate that the US intends to extend the pressure to the international infrastructure Iranian airlines rely on to operate overseas.

The restrictions could disrupt Iranian carriers' access to foreign airports, aviation fuel, ground services and international ticketing systems. Analysts have noted that enforcing such measures globally could be challenging because Iranian airlines depend on numerous foreign companies and airports to maintain international operations.

Some foreign aviation authorities have already taken steps affecting Iranian carriers, adding uncertainty ahead of the September 23 deadline.

Iranian officials had not immediately issued a public response to Bessent's warning in the reports available.

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The measures would not directly ground every Iranian aircraft worldwide. Instead, the threatened action relies on secondary sanctions against foreign businesses that continue servicing Iranian airlines, potentially making international operations increasingly difficult for the carriers.

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