Iran Envoy Says Pakistan's Efforts To Halt West Asia Conflict Near 'Critical, Sensitive Stage' Amid Trump's Threats

Efforts led by Pakistan to de-escalate the ongoing West Asia conflict have reached a critical, sensitive stage, according to Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam.

In a post on X, the envoy said, “Pakistan's positive and productive endeavours in Good Will and Good Office to stop the war is approaching a critical, sensitive stage …”, underscoring Islamabad's growing diplomatic role.

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Pakistan positive and productive endeavours in Good Will and Good Office to stop the war is approaching a critical, sensitive stage ...



Stay Tuned for more — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) April 7, 2026

The statement comes amid sharply escalating rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has issued what he described as a final deadline to Tehran.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump warned of sweeping military action, stating, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F——-in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell,” before later specifying 8 p.m. as the cut-off.

Doubling down a day later, Trump signalled that no further extensions would be granted. “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” he said, adding, “We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi pushed back against what he termed mischaracterisation by U.S. media, reiterating Tehran's openness to dialogue under the right conditions.

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“Iran's position is being misrepresented by U.S. media. We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” he wrote on X.

The convergence of intensifying U.S. warnings and Pakistan's backchannel diplomacy suggests a narrowing window for de-escalation, with regional and global stakes rising ahead of the stated deadline.

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