Six Deadlines Later: A Look At Trump's Shifting Timelines As 'Tuesday Final Deadline' Looms On Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday signalled there would be no further extension to the deadline set for Iran, declaring Tuesday as the final cutoff even as Tehran continues to reject negotiations and Washington's earlier 15-point peace proposal.

Speaking after pushing the timeline to 8:00 p.m. Washington DC time, Trump said, “Tuesday is the final deadline… not good enough,” according to Reuters, while describing the latest US proposal as significant.

The assertion comes after a series of repeated deadline extensions that have raised questions over whether Washington will ultimately follow through on its threat to obliterate Iranian infrastructure.

Since March 22, Trump has extended the timeline six times, most recently delaying it by 34 hours, from Monday morning to Tuesday night, after posting on Truth Social: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

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The ultimatum remains tied to Trump's demand that the Strait of Hormuz be fully reopened. He has repeatedly warned of action to destroy Iran's power plants if the condition is not met.

Full Timeline of Extensions:

March 22, 2026 – Original Ultimatum:

Trump issued a 48-hour warning, threatening to “obliterate” Iranian power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened.

March 23, 2026 – First Pause:

Hours before the deadline, he announced a five-day pause until March 28, citing “very good and productive conversations” with Tehran.

March 26, 2026 – 10-Day Extension:

The pause was extended by another 10 days after Iran reportedly sought more time, setting a new deadline of April 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

March 26–April 4 – Mixed Signals:

Trump issued multiple, at times conflicting timelines, including a Friday deadline and remarks in a televised address that Iran would get “two to three weeks” to reach a deal.

April 4, 2026 – Renewed 48-Hour Warning:

He reiterated that “time is running out,” aligning a fresh 48-hour window with the April 6 deadline.

April 5, 2026 – Tuesday Extension:

Following the rescue of a downed US airman, Trump posted, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”, effectively extending the deadline once again.

Despite Trump's latest assertion that no further extensions will be granted, the pattern of repeated delays has kept markets and global stakeholders cautious, particularly with tensions centred around the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

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