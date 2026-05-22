LTM Offers To Acquire Randstad's Consulting Business In Europe, Australia To Boost AI Services

LTM has proposed to acquire Randstad's Technology and Consulting Services business of Europe and Australia that generates $500 million annual revenue.

The company plans to purchase the business in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austral to scale domain-driven solutions and AI services in the region.

LTM has proposed acquisition would expand its presence in key markets, primarily across aerospace, defence, automotive, utilities and banking and financial sectors. "It would enable local domain expertise and complementary regional capabilities in domain-driven digital engineering, cybersecurity and IoT, supported by onshore and nearshore delivery through centers in Romania and Portugal." the company said in a press release.

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"This would create a more diversified portfolio for LTM - expanding its scale in Europe and Australia, enhancing its position in regulated and high-growth verticals through marquee customer relationships," it added.

The proposed acquisition is part of a 360° collaboration including a five-year IT services partnership that aims to boost drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad's India Global Capability Center, and a strategic talent MSP to support LTM's expanding global workforce.

Speaking on the offer, Venu Lambu, CEO and MD of LTM said, “The proposed agreement is aligned with our five-year strategy to build a more resilient, diversified, balanced portfolio. By combining our global AIcentric capabilities with local context and industry depth, this acquisition would strengthen our ability to deliver compliant, domain-driven AI services and sovereign solutions in markets that are strategically important to us. This 360°partnership with Randstad would be a key step forward in our growth journey.”

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